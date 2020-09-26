Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo is elated with the increase in budgetary allocation to public order and safety in the proposed 2021 national budget.

In an interview in Lusaka yesterday shortly after the presentation of the 2021 national budget, Mr Kampyongo said public order and safety is key to attaining sustainable economic development for any country.

Mr Kampyongo explained that without peace and security, it is difficult for any country to attract investments.

He said this is why issues of peace and safety should be prioritized in the country’s quest to achieve economic development.

“The most important aspect that all of you should understand is that there is no country that has prospered, there is no sector that can prosper without sustainable security, there is no investor who is going to come to Zambia when there is no guaranteed security for their investment and for themselves,” he said.

The Minister thanked the Dr Bwalya Ng’andu for the increased allocation to the Ministry of Home Affairs specifically for Public order and safety adding that it will support the various transformations that are currently being undertaken in the Ministry.

“You must be aware that we have been doing a lot of transformations in terms of our institutions in order to serve our Zambian citizens better, we are equipping the security situations such as the Zambia police, Correctional Service who are going into full production in order for them to implement the paradigm shift that needs a lot of resources for them to be implemented,” he stressed.

He further added that his Ministry will ensure that the resources will be put to good use for improved services in all the departments of the Ministry.

He said improved service delivery is vital for the Ministry of Home Affairs, for it to continue making significant contributions to the welfare of the country as it is one of the Ministries that contribute to revenue collections through different non-taxes.

Government in the 2021 national budget has proposed a budgetary allocation of K3.1 billion to public order and safety.

The allocation is targeted at key interventions which will include modernization and digitalization of systems as well as construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure.