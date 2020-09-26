9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 26, 2020
General News
Privatisation Petition gains momentum

By Chief Editor
Over 15,356 Zambians from within Lusaka and surrounding areas have appended their signatures to a citizens’ petition to Republican President Edgar Lungu to set up a Commission to inquire into the Privatisation of State assets which took place in the 1990s.

According to a consortium of civil society organisation which is providing leadership to the citizens’ petition, a total of 20,000 citizens are expected to sign the petition before it is handed over to President Lungu next week.

“The warm response from Zambian is an affirmation the people want to put a closure to privatisation of their assets and understand how the process could have been used to enrich a few Zambian while sending the majority of Zambians into abject poverty,” said Andrew Ntewewe who is Interim Chairperson of the Consortium.

Mr. Ntewewe said Zambians are calling for accountability and restoration of some assets sold at the lowest price due to acts of deceit and dishonest by those involved in the negotiation of the sale.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ntewewe has announced that citizens have, in compliance of the Public Order Act, applied to the Zambia Police Service for a procession to State House to hand over the petition and measures have been put in place to ensure adherence to COVID-19 health guidelines.

“Before this procession and handing over the petition next week, we shall be undertaking activities in markets around Lusaka to ensure willing citizens have an opportunity to append their signatures and this includes activities at City Market and other selected markets,” said Ntewewe.

Mr Hakainde Hichilema is one of the negotiators who unjustly profited from the sale of State assets when he negotiated and recommended the sale of Mosi O Tunya Hotel and Rainbow Lodges, which is now Royal Zambezi and Avanti Hotels to his Company without declaring interest in the

