Saturday, September 26, 2020
Feature Politics
Updated:

Raphael Nakachinda loses case in Lusaka High Court to have his expulsion from MMD quashed

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Lusaka High Court Lady Justice P.K. Yangailo has yesterday ruled that Patriotic Front (PF) Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda remains an expelled member of the Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) and has thrown out an injunction application by Nakachinda with costs.

This was in a matter in which Nakachinda sued the MMD in the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that his purported expulsion from the Party is Invalid and void. Nakachinda who sued Hon. Elizabeth Chitika in her capacity as MMD National Secretary further wanted an order of interim injunction restraining Chitika either by herself or Agents from continued interference with his membership in the MMD. He further wanted a declaration that his purported expulsion from the MMD was illegal by reason of procedural impropriety and absolute defiance of the established rules of natural justice.

However, according to an affidavit in opposition to a summons for an order of interim injunction filed, MMD Deputy National Secretary Gregory Mofu argued that Nakachinda was dully expelled in accordance with the provisions of the Party constitution and that by articles 52 (2) and 19 (n) of the said constitution, the MMD NEC had powers to take disciplinary remedies.

Mofu further stated that the issue relating to Nakachinda’s expulsion was even debated in Parliament on June 27, 2020, and that it was a matter of public record that the Speaker ruled that Nakachinda does not sit as an MMD member but as a PF nominee.

“Nakachinda having been suspended and subsequently expelled is not a genuine MMD member as he is in fact an agent of the Patriotic Front whose sole purpose has been to destabilize the MMD”, Mofu stated.

He stated that it was, therefore, evident that there were no grounds upon which an injunction as sought by Nakachida could be entertained.

In Passing her ruling yesterday, Lady Justice P.K. Yangailo agreed with the defendants that Nakachinda had been expelled from the MMD.

“The Affidavit evidence demonstrates that the Nakachinda had been expelled from the MMD party. It is also common knowledge that when the matter of the plaintiff’s expulsion as debated in parliament on 27th June 2020, the speaker ruled that the plaintiff does not sit as an MMD member but rather as a PF nominee. It his has not been disputed by the Plaintiff”, Justice Yangailo said.

Judge Yangailo declined to give him an injunction because he remained an expelled MMD Member.

“Granting the injunction sought herein will be akin to restoring the Plaintiff’s membership of the MMD party, which will disturb the status quo. The Plaintiff stands expelled until the court rules otherwise and in my view, the injunction sought cannot be issued to restrain an event that has already occurred”, Justice Yangailo ruled.

Judge Yangailo then awarded costs to the MMD, which Nakachinda should pay after taxes.

“Accordinly, the application is dismissed with costs to the Defendant, to be taxed in default of agreement”, Justice Yangailo ruled.

Previous articleZambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry praises Government for proposing stable regulatory reforms in 2021 budget

