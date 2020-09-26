The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set 22nd October 2020 as the date to hold Council Chairperson’s by-elections for Chilubi Town Council in Northern Province and two Local Government ward elections in Mwansabombwe District of Luapula Province.

Acting Public Relations Manager, Sylvia Bwalya disclosed that the by-election in Chiluba is as a result of the death of former Town Council Chairperson Daniel Mwila who died on August 18, 2020.

The other Local Government by-elections in Mwansabombwe District arose following the resignation of two councilors.

Ms. Bwalya said there is a need for aspiring candidates in both contests to follow the stipulated guidelines before filing in their nominations.

She advised that failure to comply with the requirements would force the Commission to render the nomination papers null and void.

“Aspiring candidates in the by-elections should lodge completed and attested statutory declaration and nomination papers subscribed before a Magistrate, Local Court Magistrate, Head of a Government Primary or Secondary School, Principal of a College, Commissioner of Oaths, Election Officer or Returning Officer on 1st October 2020 between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours,” she said

Ms. Bwalya further stated that “aspiring candidates for the Chiluba Town Council Chairperson’s seat should take along with them 15 supporters, who must be registered voters in the said District. The supporters must have in their possession their Green National Registration Cards and Voters’ Cards. Aspiring candidates will be required to pay Two Thousand Kwacha, a non-refundable nomination fee. Aspiring candidates in the Local Government ward by-elections should take along with them nine supporters who must be registered voters in the affected wards. Aspiring candidates will be required to pay Four Hundred Kwacha (K400.00), non-refundable nomination fee,”

She further disclosed that the campaign period for the expected by-elections will commence on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at exactly 15:00 hours and end on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 at 18:00 hours.

She added that stakeholders and political parties who will be interested in monitoring and observing the elections should ensure that they apply for accreditation in time.

Ms. Bwalya stated that due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the Commission has restricted campaign activities and advised that political parties should resort to more safe strategies such as the use of mobile Public Address Systems or the distribution of flyers among other options.

This is contained in a statement availed to the media by ECZ Acting Public Relations Manager, Sylvia Bwalya.