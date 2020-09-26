9.5 C
Economy
Updated:

Zambia plans to diversify from Copper to Gold mining

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Government says it will continue to diversify the mining sector from copper to gold mining.

Minister of Finance said government expects the Zambia Gold Company to go full throttle in spearheading the mining and trading of gold in the country.

Presenting the proposed 2021 national budget, Dr Bwalya Ng’andu said it is important that the country optimizes and benefits from its vast mineral wealth.

Dr Ng’andu also announced that government is actively working towards finding a strategic investor to improve operations and production at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).

He said government will expect the new investor to make firm commitments to developing the mine and support the domestic supply chain.

The minister said government is in the process of negotiating with Glencore on terms of acquiring additional shares in Mopani Copper Mines.

Dr Ng’andu has yesterday unveils a K119.6 billion proposed 2021 national budget to parliament.

1 COMMENT

  1. Loving the greeting in parliament. To the lecture at hand, one can only hope that this newly found gold wont all end up in foreign companies’ hands. If government is smart, it will go a step further – invest part of the national wealth in gold reserves and use it to trade on the international currency market. Gold is much more sustainable than the Kwacha.

