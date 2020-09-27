9.5 C
Traffic accident claim two in Kabwe

By Chief Editor
Two people have died on the spot in road traffic accidents which happened along the Great North Road near Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe.

Central Province Commissioner of Police, Chola Katanga, said an unknown female pedestrian and one male passenger identified as Michael Chabala all of unknown abode died on the spot during the accident.

Mr Katanga has confirmed the development to the media yesterday in an interview in Kabwe in Central Province.

“Involved was Moyowambuya Nawina of unknown age and abode who was driving an M/V Mazda registration number ALZ 3329 from South to North with two passengers on board and unknown pedestrian who was walking off the left side of the road from South to North,” Mr. Katanga said.

Mr. Katanga said the accident happened around 06: 25 hours this morning when the driver lost control due to excessive speeding and hit into a pedestrian before the vehicle hit into a tree.

He said the corpses have been deposited at Kabwe Central Hospital Mortuary.

He added that the female driver identified as Moyowambuya Nawina and an unknown female passenger suffered serious injuries and have been taken to the trauma centre at the same health facility.

