Western Province Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee Joseph Mulyata has died.

Both Western Province PF Chairperson Bright Kufuka and PF Mongu Central Constituency Chairperson Yowano Chisambwe confirmed the development with ZANIS in Mongu this morning.

“We have learnt with great shock about the untimely death of our member of the central committee, Joseph Mulyata who passed on this morning in Lusaka,” said Mr Kufuka

Mr Kufuka has described the death of Mr Mulyata as unbelievable and a big blow not only to the party but to the entire province as he once served the people of Western Province as a Member of Parliament in the MMD regime.

“It is painful because we have lost a hardworking man who was always willing to extend a helping hand to anyone that needed assistance,” he added.

Mr Kufuka has since called on the party to be strong and remain united during this difficult time.

He said the death of Mr Mulyata has come as a shock to everyone in the province they did not know about his sickness.

“These are hard times as it is written in the Bible that God has his own time and there is a reason for everything on earth, now that our big brother is no more, the only best way to honor him is by remaining united and remember one another in prayer,” said the PF Provincial Chairperson.

Mr Kufuka has since sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and has wished them God’s blessings and comfort as they go through a difficult time.

And Patriotic Front Mongu Constituency Chairperson Yowano Chisambwe has confirmed that the finals of the ongoing Inter-Wards Sports Tournament at Mongu Main Stadium that were being sponsored by Mr Joseph Mulyata and was scheduled to end today has since been cancelled.

“I regret to confirm that the Joseph Mulyata Inter-Wards Football tournament has since been cancelled due to the demise of the main sponsor, who died this morning at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka,” confirmed Mr Chisambwe.

He further disclosed that Mr Mulyata died of heart attack in the early hours of today, adding that funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Meanwhile, Mongu Press Club has also described the death of Mr Mulyata as shocking and disturbing news to the media fraternity in the province.

“He had cordial relationship with the media and he was very instrumental in ensuring that the World Press Freedom Day was well coordinated and celebrated in the province,” Said Mongu Press Club Vice Chairperson Lloyd Kapusa.