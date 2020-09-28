9.5 C
Government is committed to turning Southern Province into bread basket-Richard Musukwa

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa says President Edgar Lungu is committed to transforming Sinazongwe District and the rest of Southern Province into the bread basket of the country.

Mr Musukwa says the President is working hard to transform not only the mining sector in Sinazongwe but other sectors that include agriculture and livestock.

He said Southern Province is being prioritised by the head of state on his Government’s development agenda.

He stated that President Lungu is keen to improve the livelihoods of people in the region hence the continued provision of various empowerment programmes for women and youths.

The Minister said government is also aware that Southern Province has a number of pastoral farmers hence its commitment to enhancing access to water for livestock through dam construction and rehabilitation.

The Minister who was in Sinazongwe District to commission the US$2 million state of the art surface miner equipment at Maaamba Collieries limited has since tasked the district administration in Sinazongwe to ensure that President Lungu’s development agenda for the district and Southern Province at large is achieved.

Mr Musukwa also commended Maamba Collieries for investing in equipment which not only enhance safety for the workers but also increase productivity.

Meanwhile Sinazongwe District Commissioner Sheena Muleya informed the minister that the Presidential Empowerment for youth and women in the district was progressing well.

