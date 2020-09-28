Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya has warned both drivers and transport operators who are spearheading the illegal manoeuvres to stop work next month to abandon their plans.

Hon Kafwaya says the law is clear about how a strike can be conducted in Zambia.

He explains that anyone in doubt about the provisions of the law should not hesitate to contact the Ministry of Labour.

“It has come to my attention that there are truck drivers who are sowing seeds of discord in the transport sector by calling on their fellow drivers to conduct a work stoppage on the 19th of October 2020. No driver in Zambia has authority to give instructions to other drivers in respect of work stoppages. No driver has authority to discipline other drivers in Zambia, this is anarchy and cannot be tolerated,” he said.

“The mandate to maintain law and order is a domain of the Ministry of Home Affairs, via the Zambia Police Department and in this case the Traffic Section working in collaboration with the Road Transport and Safety Agency.

His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa LUNGU, President of the Republic of Zambia, places tremendous importance on the transport sector.”

He further added that this is due to its criticality in the facilitation of economic development.

“As such, as Government, we cannot allow anyone to sabotage the operations of the sector.In view of the foregoing, I now challenge RTSA as follows:(1) The law is clear on how to deal with drivers who misconduct themselves in the process of delivering services; and (2) The law is clear on how to deal with transport operators who fail to institute conditions of service which promote sanity in the sector. Accordingly, RTSA should exploit those opportunities in the provisions of the law to deal sternly with any lawbreakers,” he indicated.

“Finally let assure the travelling and general public that Zambia is a country of laws and that no one is above the law. As such, there is no illegal work stoppage in the transport sector on the 19th of October 2020, as any such work stoppage can only occur in accordance with the provisions of the law. Should there be any lawbreakers forcing drivers and/or transport operators not to operate on the said date or indeed any other day, Zambia Police will be on hand to deal with such illegalities.”