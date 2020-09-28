9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 28, 2020
General News
Updated:

Zambia Ripe for Investment in Infrastructure – Mwale

By Chief Editor
Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale has invited Indian companies to consider Zambia as the best destination for investment in infrastructure development.

Mr. Mwale said opportunities exist in the energy, roads, health, and tourism sectors through various financing models such as public to public, public-private partnership (PPPs), and equity financing.

He has praised India for financing infrastructure such as the 650 health posts dotted around the country, Mahatma Gandhi International Convention Center, and the Lusaka Roads Decongestion Project.

Mr. Mwale said this in a speech delivered on his behalf by his Permanent Secretary Danny Mfune during the 15th Confederation of Indian Industry- CII – Exim Bank Digital Conclave on India Africa Project Partnership during a virtual Session on “Fast-Tracking Africa’s Infrastructure Development.

The Minister said financing for infrastructure remains a challenge in as much as Africa recognizes the need to fast track infrastructure development.

Mr. Mwale stated that Zambia is confident that Indian companies that have shown interest to invest in Zambia will soon actualize their investments.

The Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister says Zambia has a comparative advantage for investment because it is a peaceful country enjoying cordial relations with its 8 neighboring countries and beyond.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga attended the virtual conference.

This is contained in a statement released to ZANIS in Lusaka by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian High Commission in India Bangwe Naviley.

