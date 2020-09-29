9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
General News
Updated:

committee probing illegalities in land allocation in Kitwe to finalise its Investigation soon

The committee probing illegalities in land allocation in Kitwe has concluded receiving oral and written submissions from residents. The committee was yesterday carrying out field visits in the areas that have been cited for illegal land allocations as part of the investigations.

Several Kitwe residents had turned up in huge numbers to make their submissions to the committee which was chaired by Adam Jere. During the hearings which started its sittings on Monday last week, councillors, agents and some council employees were mentioned to be responsible for the illegal allocation.

However, it was difficult for some residents to clearly state the names of people who sold them pieces of land.

It was also observed that most of the people that were making submissions were from Ndeke presidential area and Mindolo- North and were seeking offer letters for their parcels of land.

And speaking in an interview, Mr Jere said the committee has an insight into the problems of land illegalities in Kitwe. He said the committee allocated three days for public hearings and submission of reports.

“Today, we are doing fieldwork. We want to check what is on the ground,” he said.

The Committee is expected to finalize its business in Kitwe today.

