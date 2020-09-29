Shishuwa accuses the same government that tolerates him to continue writing his anti-government theories of being intolerant, forgetting that it is also the same government that feeds him? To us, this proves the obvious that Shishuwa represents an agenda that is beyond fair academic commentary but a deeper political interest. Our conclusion is that Shishuwa is just another disgruntled and half-baked politician hiding behind the curtain of academia and must be treated as such

By Dr. Joze Manda

Were it not for Shishuwa Shishuwa’s impeccable academic background, we would have ignored him because we have followed his many biased political commentaries against Edgar Lungu and his government and we know his inclination towards the opposition from the time of the Post Newspaper, but given his academic background and the audience he represents (UNZA) we are forced to debunk his sensational claim in his recent ranting titled “This is how President Lungu is planning to rig Zambia’s 2021 general election” which is full of unsubstantiated claims.

Shishuwa exposes mediocre understanding on how governments are run and how laws are made and amended which also explains why he cherry-picks loose information and fills his analysis with too many theories and zero facts.

Shishuwa accuses the same government that tolerates him to continue writing his anti-government theories of being intolerant, forgetting that it is also the same government that feeds him? To us, this proves obvious that Shishuwa represents an agenda that is beyond fair academic commentary but a deeper political interest, which is his constitutional right, we respect that.

Step 1: Amend the Constitution

For an Oxford trained academician, Shishuwa shows a very low understanding of what the constitution is, what it is meant to achieve, and how it can be amended. He employs a biased analysis against Lungu without considering the fact that the same constitution would apply to HH in the event he failed to reach the 51 plus mark.

*Did it ever occur to our learned Dr that it is possible to have a tie of 49% votes for Lungu and 49% for HH and whoever managed to get the 2% support from the other small parties would carry the day?

Our learned friend must understand that by definition, a constitution is an aggregate of fundamental principles or established precedents that constitute the legal basis of a polity, organisation or other type of entity and commonly determine how that entity is to be governed. The constitution forms the basic structure of any government.

The constitution of any country is important because of the fact that it lays down all the legal and cultural aspects under which its people and the governmental bodies will be governed. The constitution is also referred to as a living documents. It is a living document because it should continually be edited and updated to conform to the new times and also to fit the current needs of the people.

A poor country like Zambia can avoid expensive elections re-runs and save huge amounts of money by introducing such amendments to the constitution and that’s what lawmakers are paid to do when we elect them to parliament.

Step 2: Abolish the voters’ roll

Our learned friend here he also fails to appreciate and understand the role of the voter’s roll and the independence the Electoral Commission of Zambia. An outdated voters roll is a risk to all the parties involved, which include the party in power, the opposition and the people of Zambia who are the voters themselves.

As we have always know our learned friend to be speculative, he claims “Sources in the commission said Lungu exerted significant pressure on the electoral body to abolish the permanent register rather than updating it, as required by law, and as has been done in each election since 2005 when it was first created”. Shishuwa fails to understand and appreciated that the Electoral Commission of Zambia follows its own set guideline in implementing whatever necessary changes are needed and no individual can influence them.

Shishuwa goes on to baselessly claim that, “Three of the four provinces in which Hichilema retains huge support, for instance, are in rural areas. Limited publicity about the commission’s plans to abolish the existing register, the long distances to the nearest administrative centres, the onset of the rainy season (which starts in late October), and the limited time available to complete the exercise will undermine the capacity of voters in these areas to take part in the voter registration.” Has our learned friend taken time to analyse the demographics setup of the whole country that its evenly the same countrywide and does he understand that the same way the Electoral Commission reaches the voters during voting will be the same way it will reach the same voters to register?

The commission can easily capture the nine million expected voters in the allocated time considering the advancement of technology and considering that they are able to reach the same number of people during the voting period within a twenty-four hour period.

Shishuwa concludes his article by baselessly claiming that Lungu harbours plans to arrest Hichilema on a trumped-up charge. It is very sad and disappointing when a learned academician and a government worker for that matter plays propaganda politics on the expense of educating the public just to satisfy his political sponsors.

Our conclusion is that Shishuwa is just another disgruntled and half-baked politician hiding behind the curtain of academia and must be treated as such with the gloves that fit his hands. He must be brought to account for his claims and accusations as they have the potential to breach our national security.