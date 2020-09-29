Konkola Blades, Petauke United, Livingstone Pirates and Kashikishi Warriors have all won their first matches of the FAZ National Division 1 play-offs being played in Lusaka.

Matches are being played on a round robin basis with the top two teams in each group winning promotion to the National Division.

Pirates topped Group A on three points after thumping Blessings FC of Central Province 3-0 in the lunch-time match played at Police College Grounds on Monday.

Petauke United are second in Group A also on three points following a 1-0 win over Malalo Police of Northern Province while City of Lusaka were on bye in this pool.

Kashikishi Warriors are the early pacesetters in Group B after edging former Super Division side Real Nakonde 2-1 at Miller Grounds.

Elsewhere in Group B, Konkola Blades needed post-match penalties to overcome Trident 4-3 after a goalless draw in regulation time.

Western Province champions Luena Buffaloes were on bye.

Meanwhile,the play-offs are entering day two on Tuesday with City of Lusaka facing Malalo Police in the 13h00 kick off match at Police College Ground before Pirates takes on Petauke United at 15h00.

Konkola and Kashikishi will be fighting for the sole leadership of Group B when they go head to head at Miller Grounds in the 15h00 kick off match.

Meanwhile, all matches are being played behind closed door.

FAZ PROVINCIAL DIVISION ONE PLAYOFFS FIXTURES

TUESDAY

29/09/2020

Police College

13:00 Malalo Police Vs City of Lusaka

15:00 Livingstone Pirates Vs Petauke United

Miller Ground

13:00 Luena Buffaloes Vs Real Nakonde

15:00 Kashikishi Warriors Vs Konkola Blades

WEDNESDAY

Police College

30/09/2020

13:00 Malalo Police Vs Livingstone Pirates

15:00 City of Lusaka Vs Blessings FC

Miller Ground

13:00 Kashikishi Vs Trident

15:00 Luena Buffaloes Vs Konkola Blades

THURSDAY

Police College Ground

13:00 City of Lusaka Vs Petauke United

15:00 Malalo Police Vs Blessings FC

Miller Ground

13:00 Konkola Blades Vs Real Nakonde

15:00 Trident Vs Luena Buffaloes

FRIDAY

Police College

13:00 Blessings FC Vs Petauke United

15:00 Livingstone Pirates Vs City of Lusaka

Miller Ground

13:00 Luena Buffaloes Vs Kashikishi Warriors

15:00 Real Nakonde Vs Trident