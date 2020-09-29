Konkola Blades, Petauke United, Livingstone Pirates and Kashikishi Warriors have all won their first matches of the FAZ National Division 1 play-offs being played in Lusaka.
Matches are being played on a round robin basis with the top two teams in each group winning promotion to the National Division.
Pirates topped Group A on three points after thumping Blessings FC of Central Province 3-0 in the lunch-time match played at Police College Grounds on Monday.
Petauke United are second in Group A also on three points following a 1-0 win over Malalo Police of Northern Province while City of Lusaka were on bye in this pool.
Kashikishi Warriors are the early pacesetters in Group B after edging former Super Division side Real Nakonde 2-1 at Miller Grounds.
Elsewhere in Group B, Konkola Blades needed post-match penalties to overcome Trident 4-3 after a goalless draw in regulation time.
Western Province champions Luena Buffaloes were on bye.
Meanwhile,the play-offs are entering day two on Tuesday with City of Lusaka facing Malalo Police in the 13h00 kick off match at Police College Ground before Pirates takes on Petauke United at 15h00.
Konkola and Kashikishi will be fighting for the sole leadership of Group B when they go head to head at Miller Grounds in the 15h00 kick off match.
Meanwhile, all matches are being played behind closed door.
FAZ PROVINCIAL DIVISION ONE PLAYOFFS FIXTURES
TUESDAY
29/09/2020
Police College
13:00 Malalo Police Vs City of Lusaka
15:00 Livingstone Pirates Vs Petauke United
Miller Ground
13:00 Luena Buffaloes Vs Real Nakonde
15:00 Kashikishi Warriors Vs Konkola Blades
WEDNESDAY
Police College
30/09/2020
13:00 Malalo Police Vs Livingstone Pirates
15:00 City of Lusaka Vs Blessings FC
Miller Ground
13:00 Kashikishi Vs Trident
15:00 Luena Buffaloes Vs Konkola Blades
THURSDAY
Police College Ground
13:00 City of Lusaka Vs Petauke United
15:00 Malalo Police Vs Blessings FC
Miller Ground
13:00 Konkola Blades Vs Real Nakonde
15:00 Trident Vs Luena Buffaloes
FRIDAY
Police College
13:00 Blessings FC Vs Petauke United
15:00 Livingstone Pirates Vs City of Lusaka
Miller Ground
13:00 Luena Buffaloes Vs Kashikishi Warriors
15:00 Real Nakonde Vs Trident