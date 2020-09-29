9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Economy
Updated:

Zambia receives donation of 2,000 metric tonnes of Norwegian fertilizer

By Chief Editor
Government has lauded YARA International a Norwegian Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) for donating 2,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer to the Ministry of Agriculture.

And Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo says the agriculture sector is one of several sectors that have not been spared from the adverse effects of the COVID-19, hence the donation will certainly go a long way in assisting small scale farmers especially those in rural areas.

Mr Katambo praised the fertilizer donation during a joint press briefing by the Ministry of Agriculture and TARA International, held at Mulungushi House in Lusaka yesterday.

Mr Katambo pointed out that most of the activities that farmers used to undertake to improve their farming businesses have been halted due to the restrictions enforced on the general public, thus contributing to the country’s food insecurity particularly among small scale farmers.

“On behalf of the President, Edgar Lungu, the people of Zambia, my Ministry and all the would-be beneficiaries, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude towards this generous and timely donation,” Mr Katambo stated.

He assured that the input will be distributed among the intended beneficiaries through the Conservation Farming Unit (CFU) and will be put to good use by the end users.

Mr. Katambo further warned that government will not allow any possible malpractice among the implementers.

“May the recipients of these inputs, therefore, count it as a rare privilege to be among those few who have been chosen as beneficiaries. To all the implementers, ensure that the donations are channeled to the intended beneficiaries as the government will not allow any malpractices towards this gift,” he stated.

And YARA International Commercial Director for Zambia, (1b) Gawie Peens disclosed that Zambia is among seven African countries to benefit from the initiative,

Mr Peens revealed that 40, 000 tonnes of high quality fertilizer has already been shipped to Africa of which Zambia has been allocated 2,000 metric tonnes.

“YARA’S fertilizer contribution, combined with agronomic support, is expected to triple maize production and feed more than one million people across Africa.

