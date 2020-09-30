The Copperbelt University (CBU) has introduced an undergraduate training programme in Tourism and Hospitality in a bid to contribute to the improvement of tourism in the country.

Speaking during the Commemorations of the World Tourism Day in Kitwe over the weekend, CBU Vice Chancellor Professor Naison Ngoma said the introduction of the study programme will ensure that the industry is equipped with well trained personnel who will provide excellent services.

“The Copperbelt University recognizes the important role the tourism industry plays in national development hence its decision to contribute to the development of the industry through the introduction of the Tourism and Hospitality study programme that will commence next year,” Professor Ngoma said.

He added that the University has also shown interest in rural development of tourism in the country’s Northern circuit where it will adopt and develop tourism attraction centres which will also be used as training centres for students.

Professor Ngoma said a feasibility study has already been conducted in some selected parts of the Northern Circuit with the intention of developing national heritage sites.

He cited the selected sites as Ntumbachushi, Kabwelume, Lumangwe and Kasaba bay in the northern circuit.

The Professor noted that the presence of CBU in these heritage sites will have a multi-plier effect in these areas in terms of infrastructure development and economic development as people will begin engaging in income generating ventures.

And Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe said government looks to the tourism sector to drive recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic through the inclusion of rural communities where the sector is a leading employer and economic pillar.

In a speech read for him by Kitwe District Agriculture Coordinator Rapheal Muyaule, Mr. Bweupe said rural tourism needs to be encouraged to promote infrastructure development in rural areas, promote domestic tourism and creation of employment and income generation for the rural population.

And Copperbelt Regional Tourism Development Coordinator Twaambo Muzyamba said the Ministry of Tourism is focusing on domestic tourism in the face of Covid-19 pandemic which has resulted in a drastic drop in international tourist arrivals.

Ms. Muzyamba also commended CBU for introducing a training programme in Tourism and Hospitality as that will improve service delivery in the hospitality facilities.

He noted that most lodges and hotels do not offer standard services due to lack of well trained personnel.

She was optimistic that the study programme will help uplift hospitality services in the country.

This year’s World Tourism Day commemorations were held under the theme “Tourism and Rural Development”.