Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Jobbicks Kalumba says his Ministry, working with Extra Inch Technologies will construct 64 solar and electric power digital laboratories across the country.

Dr. Kalumba added that government is committed towards the provision of digital education for all learners, adding that among the 64 laboratories, 10 centres will be for children with special educational needs and 10 centres in correctional facilities.

Dr. Kalumba said he was impressed with the role Information Communication Technology (ICTs) play in ensuring that the goal in digital education provision are actualised in remotest areas of the country.

He noted that the ministry officials and the learners should embrace the innovation and use it as a foundation growth in the area of flexible digital learning.

The Permanent Secretary was speaking at the signing ceremony between the Ministry of General Education and Extra Inch Technology

Dr. Kalumba said that taking technology to the remote and rural areas has been a challenge to the ministry.

“Tasking technology to our remote and rural areas has been a great challenge to our ministry and provision of digital technology to our learners with special educational needs has been but a dream of our ministry, your coming to partner with our ministry has given us hope” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Mr. Kalumba said that no school going child will die from coronavirus because government has put up strict health guidelines in all the schools.

He said that parents should not panic, as he reassured the nation that safe learning environment for the learners was guaranteed.

Dr. Kalumba said learning will continue with no obstruction provided that all the schools follow the health guidelines provided by the ministry of health.

He revealed that his ministry will begin awarding schools that have performed well in ensuring that the health guidelines are adhered.

Dr. Kalumba further called on cooperating partners to come on board to supplement government by providing face to the learners.