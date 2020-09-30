9.5 C
Napsa Stars Host Fellow CAF Envoy’s in 6-Club Pre-season Tournament

By sports
Napsa Stars will host a six-club 2020/21 pre-season tournament this weekend in Lusaka.

The tournament will run from October 2-4 at National Heroes Stadium and will include Napsa’s fellow 2020/2021 CAF envoys Forest Rangers and Green Eagles.

Green Buffaloes, Zanaco and promoted Indeni complete the tournament line-up.

Napsa will be in Group B where they have been drawn against Indeni and their Lusaka rivals Zanaco.

Napsa media officer Gwen Chipasula said the tournament will be played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 health guidelines.

Napsa and Green Eagles will represent Zambia in the CAF Confederation Cup while Forest Rangers are in the CAF Champions League.

