9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia seeks restructure deal with creditors within six months

By Chief Editor
39 views
2
Economy Zambia seeks restructure deal with creditors within six months
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia, the first African nation to seek debt relief from Eurobond holders since the onset of the pandemic, aims to reach a restructuring deal with creditors by the end of a six-month interest standstill it’s seeking, Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu said.

The government also plans to reach an agreement in principle with the International Monetary Fund over an economic program in the same time frame, he told bondholders in a web-cast on Tuesday.

Zambia’s $1 billion of Eurobonds due 2024 fell 1.5% to 51.28 cents on the dollar by 4:10 p.m. in London.

The southern African nation has over the past decade taken on nearly $12 billion of debt even as growth slowed and foreign-exchange reserves dwindled.

The pandemic accelerated the crisis, prompting the government last week to request an interest-payment holiday from holders of its $3 billion in Eurobonds while it plans a debt restructuring together with its adviser, Last zard Freres.

Zambia wants debt relief from commercial creditors similar to what the so-called Paris Club group of lender nations had agreed to under a G-20 initiative, according to Mr. Ng’andu.

The government’s requests for interest payment suspensions could provide nearly $1 billion in relief, according to a copy of the presentation Ng’andu delivered.

He didn’t take questions from creditors, saying he would respond to written requests.

“We are committed to fair and equitable treatment of all creditors,” he said. “We expect the same level of commitment from creditors.”

Mr. Ng’andu’s time frame to reaching deals with creditors and the IMF might be overambitious.

Eurobond holders want the government to first reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund over an economic program, and a general election scheduled for August next year may complicate that.

Neighboring Mozambique took about three years to restructure its Eurobonds after starting talks with investors in 2016, when it said it targeted a deal three months.

Lazard and White & Case advised that government too.

“Given Zambia’s complex creditor base, the debt restructuring there is expected to take some time,” Gerry Rice, an IMF spokesman, said last week.

Previous articleIDC to secure $1bn to invest in Zambia Railways Limited

2 COMMENTS

  2. To the propagandists and evil diasporans, I hope you have now educated yourselves on the difference between a default and restructure. I stay confident that you will grasp these two easy simple English terms.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 2

Zambia seeks restructure deal with creditors within six months

Zambia, the first African nation to seek debt relief from Eurobond holders since the onset of the pandemic, aims...
Read more
Economy

IDC to secure $1bn to invest in Zambia Railways Limited

Chief Editor - 14
The Industrial Development Corporation says it will secure $1bn to invest in rolling stock and infrastructure that will modernise Zambia Railways Limited. Group CEO Mr...
Read more
Columns

2021 National Budget does not Adequately Confront the Debt Crisis

Chief Editor - 5
The Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu presented to parliament the highly anticipated 2021 National Budget on 28th September 2020 under the theme “Stimulate...
Read more
General News

Education partners to power, digitalize laboratories in rural schools

Chief Editor - 3
Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Jobbicks Kalumba says his Ministry, working with Extra Inch Technologies will construct 64 solar and...
Read more
Economy

Livestock sector catalyst to ending poverty – Professor Luo

Chief Editor - 3
Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo says the livestock sector in the country has potential to end poverty among rural farmers. And Prof Luo has...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

IDC to secure $1bn to invest in Zambia Railways Limited

Economy Chief Editor - 14
The Industrial Development Corporation says it will secure $1bn to invest in rolling stock and infrastructure that will modernise Zambia Railways Limited. Group CEO Mr...
Read more

Livestock sector catalyst to ending poverty – Professor Luo

Economy Chief Editor - 3
Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo says the livestock sector in the country has potential to end poverty among rural farmers. And Prof Luo has...
Read more

IDC appoints a new Zambia Railways Board

Economy Chief Editor - 10
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has appointed new Board of Directors for Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL). Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Monday, IDC Group...
Read more

Zambia receives donation of 2,000 metric tonnes of Norwegian fertilizer

Economy Chief Editor - 13
Government has lauded YARA International a Norwegian Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) for donating 2,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer to the Ministry of Agriculture. And Minister of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.