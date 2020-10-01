The Minister of local government Hon. Charles Banda has suspended the Kalumbila town council for inviting the opposition to inspect government projects and taking credit for the work done.

Dr Banda told journalists at a media briefing this morning that the councillors invited the opposition leaders to inspect government projects after lying that the projects which were taking place were their own initiative.

He said the move by the councillors was an act of indiscipline which will not be tolerated.

He said the decision by the government to punish the Kalumbila council was to save as a lesson to other councils.

The councillors invited their political leaders to inspect government projects without permission.

Dr. Banda said the local authority has the mandate to oversee the projects in the local authority.

He said the action taken by councillors to invite the opposition leaders to inspect government project was illegal and tend to politicise the projects.

And speaking at the same briefing, North-western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu condemned the acts by Kalumbila councilors to invite the opposition leaders to inspect the government projects saying the move was unacceptable.

He said Kalumbila was the creation of the PF government saying there was no way the opposition could claim benefits.

Meanwhile, Dr Banda has confirmed that the government has fully disbursed the constituency development fund for the year 2020.

He also regretted the high indiscipline being exhibited by Mufumbwe council officers that fought in Public.

He has since directed the Provincial Minister to ensure that an ad-hoc committee was formed to investigate the infighting that went viral on social media.