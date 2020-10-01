9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 1, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Patson Brace Sends Salzburg to UEFA Champions League Group Stage

By sports
39 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Patson Brace Sends Salzburg to UEFA Champions League Group Stage
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patson Daka propelled RB Salzburg to their second successive UEFA Champions League group stage appearance following Wednesday night’s playoff victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv of Israel.

Salzburg beat Maccabi 3-1 at home in Austria to advance 5-2 on aggregate to complete back-to-back victories over the Israel champions following a 2-1 win in Tel Aviv on September 22.

Patson scored a brace with the opening goal in the 16th minute and winner in the 68th minute to open his account for this European season.

The Chipolopolo striker and midfielder Enock Mwepu played the full minutes.

“From past experiences, we’d like to meet the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man. City; those kinds of teams would be a great experience for us. It’s good to play at that level,” Patson told UEFA.com.

Salzburg go into Thursday evenings group stage draw in Geneva placed in pot 3/4 while Pot 1 has one of Patson’s potential group stage picks; champions Bayern Munich, Real Madrid ,Liverpool,Juventus ,PSG, Porto, Zenit and Sevilla.

Match Day One will commence on October 20/21.

Previous articleDIV 1 PLAYOFFS WRAP: City of Lusaka Stay Unbeaten
Next articleZambia royalty spat halts $2 billion of copper mine projects

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government sets up COVID-19 Empowerment Funds for Churches

Government through the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs says it has decided to introduce a Covid-19...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia royalty spat halts $2 billion of copper mine projects

Chief Editor - 0
Copper miners in Zambia have halted $2 billion of planned investments because a royalty tax introduced last year makes the projects unviable, according to...
Read more
Feature Sports

Patson Brace Sends Salzburg to UEFA Champions League Group Stage

sports - 0
Patson Daka propelled RB Salzburg to their second successive UEFA Champions League group stage appearance following Wednesday night’s playoff victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv...
Read more
Feature Sports

DIV 1 PLAYOFFS WRAP: City of Lusaka Stay Unbeaten

sports - 1
City of Lusaka on Wednesday maintained their perfect run in the National Division 1 play-offs following a 2-0 win over Central Province champions Blessing...
Read more
General News

High Court judge dismisses a case in which Pilato and others wanted to challenge the Voter Registration Process

Chief Editor - 10
LUSAKA High Court judge Gertrude Chawatama has dismissed a case in which Fumba Chama also known as Pilato and four others wanted to challenge...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DIV 1 PLAYOFFS WRAP: City of Lusaka Stay Unbeaten

Feature Sports sports - 1
City of Lusaka on Wednesday maintained their perfect run in the National Division 1 play-offs following a 2-0 win over Central Province champions Blessing...
Read more

Numba Eyes Talent From Zesco Junior Teams

Feature Sports sports - 1
New Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba is hoping to successfully implement his policy from Zanaco of promoting players from the youth ranks. Zanaco has over...
Read more

Napsa Stars Host Fellow CAF Envoy’s in 6-Club Pre-season Tournament

Feature Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars will host a six-club 2020/21 pre-season tournament this weekend in Lusaka. The tournament will run from October 2-4 at National Heroes Stadium and...
Read more

Micho Rolls Out October Friendly Strategy

Feature Sports sports - 1
Micho has rolled out his strategy on Chipolopolo’s jam-packed October international friendly calendar. Chipolopolo will return to action  after a seven month Covid-19 lockdown against...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.