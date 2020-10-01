Patson Daka propelled RB Salzburg to their second successive UEFA Champions League group stage appearance following Wednesday night’s playoff victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv of Israel.

Salzburg beat Maccabi 3-1 at home in Austria to advance 5-2 on aggregate to complete back-to-back victories over the Israel champions following a 2-1 win in Tel Aviv on September 22.

Patson scored a brace with the opening goal in the 16th minute and winner in the 68th minute to open his account for this European season.

The Chipolopolo striker and midfielder Enock Mwepu played the full minutes.

“From past experiences, we’d like to meet the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man. City; those kinds of teams would be a great experience for us. It’s good to play at that level,” Patson told UEFA.com.

Salzburg go into Thursday evenings group stage draw in Geneva placed in pot 3/4 while Pot 1 has one of Patson’s potential group stage picks; champions Bayern Munich, Real Madrid ,Liverpool,Juventus ,PSG, Porto, Zenit and Sevilla.

Match Day One will commence on October 20/21.