Thursday, October 1, 2020
President Lungu to setup Commission of Inquiry into the Privatisation process

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has assured that a Commission of Inquiry will be set up to look into the Privatisation process in order for the matter to be addressed conclusively.

The President says Section 2 of the inquiries Act allows him to set up a Commission of Inquiry and that he is not obliged to consult anybody.

The Head of State was speaking in Lusaka at State House today when he received petitions from the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and other youth groupings requesting him to set up a Commission of Inquiry regarding the privatization process.

“It is just a matter of time and the Commission will be instituted. This matter is of great national interest. It has been on people’s minds and discussions have been held in various places. I have also people pushing me on the subject matter but like I said the will of the people reigns supreme,” President Lungu stated.

The Head of State said having heard the voices from across the country, he will reflect on the matter and will make a few consultations before setting up the Commission.

“I have heard a lot of voices, North, South East And West, throughout the country, I will take time to reflect on this matter and I will make a few consultations because what you have given me is a petition with signatures without giving me terms of reference, so I will have to sit with those who are well vested in the matter of privatization historically and those who are well vested with the law to tell me what will be the terms of reference for the commission,” the President indicated.

And the Head of State stated that once the matter of privatization is concluded, all those that will be found wanting will face the law.

“I think it’s a matter of time, so we have to put this matter to rest and all those who were in it and are found wanting will have to answer to the people through the courts of the law,” he said.

“Whether people are sleeping or not it doesn’t matter, what is important is justice so I assure you that it’s a matter of time, the Commission will be instituted and all I’m looking for are these gentlemen, ministers and others who are conversant with this matter to give me what will be appropriate terms of reference and then we begin identifying which citizens can be on this commission,” he explained.

Meanwhile, YALI Executive Director, Andrew Ntewewe, said the petition is a request to the President to help the country address the issue of privatization which has affected the country for a long time now.

Mr. Ntewewe said it is expected that the Commission of Inquiry once constituted will look at how the privatization process was managed with particular attention to those that evaluated, negotiated, and made decisions on behalf of the country.

“Your Excellency, we are making an earnest plea that u look into this matter and bring a conclusion to it. Our parents lost jobs, our parents died because of privatization, because of privatization, others suffered depression because of privatization, our parents continued to live in poverty and some became destitute. This is a cry of the citizens of the Republic of Zambia,” bemoaned Mr. Ntewewe.

President Edgar Lungu reads through a petition on the Privatisation of National assets presented to him a State House
President Edgar Lungu reads through a petition on the Privatisation of National assets presented to him a State House

Young African Leadership Initiative President Andrew Nthewewe speaking when he presented a petition on the Privatisation of National assets a State House
Young African Leadership Initiative President Andrew Nthewewe speaking when he presented a petition on the Privatisation of National assets a State House

Protesting students displaying banners at State House when they presented a petition on the Privatisation of National assets
Protesting students displaying banners at State House when they presented a petition on the Privatisation of National assets

Protesting students matching to State House to present a petition on the Privatisation of National assets
Protesting students matching to State House to present a petition on the Privatisation of National assets

