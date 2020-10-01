Stanbic Bank Zambia will this year take its iconic Music Festival online as the nation adjusts to the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank is partnering with top DJs to host a month-long virtual music festival on its social media platforms, kicking off on October 1, 2020, with DJ Gesh Groove as part of a wider celebration of Zambian talent.

October 9 will see DJ Sebastian Dutch spinning the decks, followed by Ms Selfie on October 16, King Nano on October 23 and DJ V Jeezy on October 30.

“This bears testimony for our commitment to the musical and culture of our people. As a bank, we are committed to ensuring Zambia’s talent can be celebrated, and we do this in many ways. One way is by promoting arts and music and we believe that by doing so, we are contributing to the growth of the entertainment industry and consequently the economy of our country,’’ said Head of Communication and Public Relations Chanda Katongo.

The DJ sessions will run from 18:00 to 20:00hrs every Fridays throughout the month of October on Facebook at @StanbicBankZambia.

“Stanbic Bank continues to live by its purpose to drive Zambia’s growth, as well as being a leading financial service provider. It Can Be speaks to the ethos of who we are and where we are going; and how we will put the dreams and aspirations of our artistes and music lovers at the forefront, providing the experience, attitude and innovation required to unlock great possibilities even the new normal,” Ms Katongo explained.

“The Stanbic Music Festival is a unique platform that offers our local music artistes showcase their talents, and learn a lot from each other,” she added.

The music festival has grown and become a permanent feature on everyone’s calendar, and it is steadily becoming a significant tourist attraction. People from as far as Uganda, Zimbabwe, Angola, South Africa, and many other countries attend the two-day show demonstrating the magnitude of the event.