Friday, October 2, 2020
Four political parties successfully apply for Chilubi council chairperson by- election

By Chief Editor
Four political parties successfully apply for Chilubi council chairperson by- election
Four candidates have successfully filed-in their nominations for the October 22 Chilubi Council Chairperson By-election.

These include PF’s Rosemary Chimbini, People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) candidate Mark Mpundu, Risto Mushembe of UPND and Standford Chikuma of United Peaceful and Prosperous Zambia (UPPZ).

The candidates took turns to file-in his nomination before Chilubi constituency returning officer John Longwe.

And speaking in separate interviews, the four candidates expressed confidence of scooping the seat and pledged to spearhead development in the district.

Ms. Chimbini, who is the only female candidate in the race, said once elected, she will work with various stakeholders to ensure that the plight of women is looked into through the existing government initiatives.

She added that she will endeavor to enhance development plans embarked on by the PF administration and the late Council Chairperson.

Mr. Mushembe of UPND said he will strive to deliver development through improving the road network.

He said Chilubi District is yearning for sustainable development that will boost economic activities among the local people.

And PF Campaign Manager Brian Mundubile said he is optimistic that the ruling party will retain the seat owing to the development projects being implemented.

Mr. Mundubile cited the establishment of two hospitals, a nursing school and upgrading of the Luwingu – Chaba road.

He further said the PF is ready to conduct issue based campaigns in line with the provisions of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

Meanwhile, UPPZ Northern Province Chairperson Samuel Kabungo said his party seeks to exercise political tolerance and promote peace.

Mr. Kabungo said political players should allow the democratic process to take course unlike engaging in violence.

UPND Chilubi District Chairperson Elpidious Mwakwa called for a free and fair election saying all parties should embrace tolerance and co-existence.

And Northern Province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene has warned that the police command will not condone lawlessness in the run up to the October 22 polls.

Speaking to ZANIS in Chilubi, Mr. Mweene said there will be no sacred cows in enforcing the law against perpetrators of violence.

The Chilubi Council Chairperson seat fell vacant following the death of the incumbent Daniel Mwila.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set October 22, 2020 as the date for the by-election.

