General News
Updated:

Kalulushi councillors suspended for using abusive language during the full council meeting

Four councillors at the Kalulushi Municipal Council on the Copperbelt have been suspended for using abusive language during the full council meeting.

Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Lidah Kamanga said this in a press statement released to ZANIS yesterday.

Ms Kamanga said the four councillors namely, Febby Simwanza of Lulamba ward, Maureen Mwape of Lukoshi ward, David Kapeso of Ngweshi ward and Modestor Kabwe of Twaiteka ward.

She explained that the four councillors were suspended during an extraordinary meeting held on September 29, 2020 for unruly conduct during a meeting held on June 19, 2020, while councillor Clement Njobvu was reprimanded.

Ms Kamanga said following this disorderly behavior, the council at its ordinary meeting held on July 24, 2020 constituted an ad-hoc committee in accordance with paragraph 14 of the councillors code of ethics enshrined in the local government Act No. 2 of 2019 in order to investigate the cause.

She further explained that the ad-hoc committee set out to investigate the matter and invited the five councillors to the case hearing on August 5 , 2020 to give them an opportunity to be heard in order to fulfill the requirements of natural justice.

Ms Kamanga noted that unfortunately, only councillor Clement Njobvu appeared before the ad-hoc committee on that date and the rest of the councillors refused to appear before the committee citing various unjustifiable reasons.

She said the findings of the committee established that the councillors breached the provisions of the councillors code of conduct and the committee came up with various recommendations against each councilor with corresponding penalties as prescribed in the Act and in accordance with the gravity of the offence committed.

She explained that councilor Febby Simwanza has been suspended for 6 months for violent behavior and use of abusive language in a meeting.

She said the other three councillors have been suspended for 2 months for use of abusive language in a meeting.

Meanwhile, Ms Kamanga has said that councilor Clement Njobvu was reprimanded for the offence of dishonest and unethical behavior during the meeting.

