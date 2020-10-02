9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 2, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19

By editor
39 views
2
Feature Politics President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for...
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced early Friday morning.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted shortly before 1 am Friday.

The President had said earlier in the night that he planned to quarantine.
“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” Trump tweeted Thursday night.
Hicks has traveled with the President multiple times recently, including to the debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, and was seen boarding Marine One, along with several other of the President’s closest aides — Jared Kushner, Dan Scavino and Nicholas Luna — none of whom wore masks, on Wednesday as Trump was heading to a campaign rally in Minnesota.

“She did test positive, I just heard about this. She tested positive. She’s a hard worker. Lot of masks, she wears masks a lot but she tested positive. Then I just went out with a test. I’ll see — you know, because we spent a lot of time — and the first lady just went out with a test also. So whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know,” Trump said during a call-in appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

While it’s unclear what the President’s “quarantine process” will look like, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines state that a 14-day quarantine should take place after the last known exposure to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. This is because the incubation period for the novel coronavirus can be up to two weeks.
News of Hicks’ positive test comes amid continued efforts by the Trump administration to blatantly disregard science and best public health practices during the pandemic, with West Wing staff actively eschewing masks and the President defying recommendations from his own coronavirus task force, proceeding with a busy schedule of packed campaign ralies. Trump and his key aides have shown little interest in changing practices of his staff to meet the needs of the moment.
Trump, in his Fox News interview, speculated that Hicks could have contracted the virus from an interaction with a supporter.
“She’s a very warm person. She has a hard time, when soldiers and law enforcement comes up to her, you know, she wants to treat them great, not say, ‘Stay away, I can’t get near you.’ It’s a very, very tough disease,” he said.
A source close to Hicks told CNN that she is experiencing symptoms and is back in Washington. A source familiar with Hicks’ symptoms describes her as being achy and feeling pretty bad. CNN has reached out to Hicks for comment.
“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” White House spokesman Judd Deere told CNN in a statement when asked about the level of contact between Hicks and Trump.
The White House made no mention of Hicks by name, nor did it confirm she had tested positive.
“White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling,” Deere added.
Some White House staffers who were in close proximity were notified of the positive test result today, one official said.
This development was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Source:CNN

Previous articleParliament ratifies Mvunga’s appointment as BOZ Governor

2 COMMENTS

  1. So your Edgar nabena will be announcing tomorrow, ” me and the mother of nation, the beautiful Ester Lungu, have tested positive, we will quarantine like the Trumps, its new normal”.
    You remember he is a “me too”.

    1

  2. It is a pity that people in general have played down the impact of covid 19-Sorry sights of politicians gathering the masses in the midst of the pandemic.
    technology now is the way to go if one needs to campaign or sell whatever ideas across.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Politicseditor - 2

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced early Friday morning. "Tonight, @FLOTUS...
Read more
Economy

Parliament ratifies Mvunga’s appointment as BOZ Governor

Chief Editor - 5
Parliament has unanimously ratified President Edgar Lungu's appointment of Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia (BOZ) Governor replacing Denny Kalyalya. This came to light when...
Read more
Headlines

The “Owner” of the mysterious 48 Houses is not My Nephew- Dr Musokotwane

Chief Editor - 8
UPND Chairperson for Economics and Finance Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says it is malicious to insinuate that the purported owner of the 48 Houses is...
Read more
Economy

Collection of Revenue by councils on behalf Zambia Revenue Authority welcomed

Chief Editor - 1
A land Rights activists in Kitwe has welcomed the initiative by the government to allow councils across the country to be collecting certain taxes...
Read more
General News

Kalulushi councillors suspended for using abusive language during the full council meeting

Chief Editor - 1
Four councillors at the Kalulushi Municipal Council on the Copperbelt have been suspended for using abusive language during the full council meeting. Council Assistant Public...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Four political parties successfully apply for Chilubi council chairperson by- election

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
Four candidates have successfully filed-in their nominations for the October 22 Chilubi Council Chairperson By-election. These include PF’s Rosemary Chimbini, People’s Alliance...
Read more

ECZ to Operate Independently: I hope it has nothing to do with Dr. Mumba’s rigging allegation

Feature Politics editor - 7
The news that President Edgar Lungu will ensure that ECZ operates independently from any political interference is being received with praise by some people....
Read more

UPND has a deliberate Ploy to discredit the integrity of the Electoral Commission of Zambia

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
THERE IS A DELIBERATE ploy by the opposition UPND to discredit the integrity of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) so as to cause...
Read more

Take online voters’ pre-registration seriously – PF

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
The Patriotic Front party in Ndola district has appealed to the electorates in the country to take the ongoing online voter pre - registration...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.