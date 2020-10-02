Headlines Updated: October 2, 2020 The Modernization of Maina Soko Military Hospital in Pictures By Chief Editor October 2, 2020 39 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Headlines The Modernization of Maina Soko Military Hospital in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Previous articleCommission of inquiry on Privatisation- No wonder we are the 4th hungriest nation on Earth! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News HeadlinesChief Editor - October 2, 20200The Modernization of Maina Soko Military Hospital in Pictures Read more Feature Politics Commission of inquiry on Privatisation- No wonder we are the 4th hungriest nation on Earth! editor - October 2, 2020 12 The nonsense and sheer opportunism we entertain in this country is mind baffling. No wonder we are the 4th hungriest nation on earth, amidst... Read more Headlines The Privatization Petition is Not Targeted at an Individual-Vice President Chief Editor - October 2, 2020 28 VICE PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has told parliament that the petition on privatization submitted to President Edgar Lungu yesterday never mentioned any individual. Responding to... Read more Columns Action Aid’s Reflection on the National Budget Chief Editor - October 2, 2020 3 By Nalucha Nganga Ziba, Country Director, ActionAid Zambia 2021 NATIONAL BUDGET REFLECTIONS ActionAid Zambia has observed that the 2021 is not realistic and lacks bold... Read more Entertainment News Google x PRX announces Leading Ladies Zambia as part of their Google Podcast Creator Program staff - October 2, 2020 3 Google Podcasts x PRX on Wednesday 30th made the global announcement that Leading Ladies Zambia podcast would be part of a group of 20... Read more More Articles In This Category Tasila Lungu and Patrick Mwansa’s Wedding in Picrture Photo Gallery Chief Editor - September 26, 2020 61 Read more Bowman Lusambo’s Mammoth Mobilisation Mufilira Rally in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - September 20, 2020 22 Read more President Lungu Meeting Copperbelt Business Community in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - September 18, 2020 12 Read more PF campaign Rallies in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - September 13, 2020 20 Read more