The “Owner” of the mysterious 48 Houses is not My Nephew- Dr Musokotwane

UPND Chairperson for Economics and Finance Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says it is malicious to insinuate that the purported owner of the 48 Houses is his nephew.

Dr. Musokotwane said a news report has come to his attention which alleges that a man who is a suspect in the ownership of the 48
mysterious houses, a Mr. Charles Loyana is his nephew.

He said the news report further alleges that while being interviewed on Radio Phoenix on 29 September 2020, he had difficulties in answering questions from a caller who insisted on knowing from him how Mr Loyona, a mere civil servant, earned enough income to build the 48 houses.

“I wish to state categorically that I have no relationship whatsoever, whether by blood, marriage, friendship, or any other social connection with Mr. Loyana or anyone else who is allegedly connected to those 48 houses. I don’t know Mr. Loyana, I have never met him and I don’t even know what he looks like,” Dr. Musokotwane said.

“Regarding the allegation that I had difficulties on a radio interview to explain how Mr Loyona earned income big enough to build 48 houses, this is yet another cheap lie. Many people who listened to my interview on Radio Phoenix on the 29th of September 2020 will agree that no person called during the entire interview to ask me about the 48 houses.”

“Meanwhile the recording of the entire interview may be obtained from Radio Phoenix. I wish to urge those who did not tune in to listen to the recording so that they get a proper perspective as to why we are experiencing the current economic problems such as the loss of value of the Kwacha which were the issues under discussion.”

Dr Musokotwane said the vile and malicious insinuation that Mr. Loyana is related to me is a PF creation.

“It first emerged in Parliament months ago when the PF member of Parliament for Chitambo, one Remember Mutale, made a wild accusation that Loyana is my nephew. Because parliamentary rules prohibit lies, I reported him to the Privileges Committee of Parliament which deals, among others, with disciplinary cases involving MPs. Mr Mutale was ordered to prove his accusation at a hearing. For the purpose of the hearing, he was at liberty to bring as many witnesses as he wanted. He lamentably failed to prove his allegation because it was based on lies. Arising from his failure, he was found to have breached Parliamentary rules. For this, he was admonished by the Speaker in front of all MPs and he was made to apologise to me, which he did.“

“In conclusion, the story that Mr. Loyana who is allegedly connected to the 48 houses, is my nephew, is totally false, vile, and malicious, and only fit for the garbage.”

He added, “In the meantime, Zambians await the conclusions from the many investigative agencies in the country to find out the owner of those 48 houses and bring him/her and their accomplices, no matter their status or connections in society, to book.”

“Surely, this is not a complex matter as ownership of property in Zambia is on public records and can be easily verified at the Ministry of Lands.”

