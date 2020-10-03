9.5 C
Health
Updated:

Adhere to public health guidelines to COVID – 19 resurgence

By Chief Editor
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has called on the public to continue adhering to the public health guidelines to avoid the resurgence of COVID-19.

Dr. Chilufya says COVID-19 has negatively affected livelihoods hence the need for members of the public not to be complacent even as the country continues to record a reduction in the cases.

The Minister was speaking in Lusaka yesterday during the COVID-19 update.

“Let me make this call to the public that as numbers drop, we should not drop the mask, as numbers drop we should not drop our guard against COVID-19. Let’s avoid a resurgence, it can occur if we continue to drop our guard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chilufya announced that 28 new COVID-19 cases out of the 1,323 tests conducted have been recorded with cases mainly reported from Lusaka and Kasama.

The Minister added that 21 patients from Lusaka, Copperbelt, Eastern Province and Luapula provinces are admitted and that seven of them are on oxygen while 19 patients have been discharged.

Dr. Chilufya further announced that the number of deaths remain at 333 with 13,918 recoveries out of 14, 3830 cases.

Previous articleDisabled boy brutally murdered in Kasama

