Saturday, October 3, 2020
Updated:

Kamanga Congratulates National Div 1 Playoff Winners

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has congratulated City of Lusaka, Konkola Blades, Livingstone Pirates and Kashikishi Warriors for clinching their National Division 1 promotion slots.

The quartet secured their promotion during the week long ten-club playoffs held in Lusaka at Miller and Police College Ground’s.

“On behalf of my executive committee, I wish to congratulate the four teams that have qualified to the FAZ/Eden University National Division One League. It was not easy to make it in a pool of 10 teams but you pulled through which puts you in a good in a privileged club in our game,” Kamanga said.

“To the six teams (That failed to qualify), I salute you for having put up a gallant fight and wish you the best as you wait for your next opportunity.”

And Kamanga praised the staff at Football House involved in the challenging organization of the playoffs in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Big congratulations to everyone involved at secretariat that were in charge of operations of this tournament,” Kamanga said.

Previous articleGovernment to aid cChurches in mitigating COVID – 19 effects – Vice President

