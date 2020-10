Red Arrows are on the Copperbelt for a ten-day pre-season training camp.

Arrows spokesperson Michael Kalembwe said the camp, with 34 players, starts this weekend after earlier kicking off their pre-season training on September 1 in Lusaka.

But missing will be defender Benedict Chepeshi who is away on international duty with Chipolopolo ahead of this month’s three friendly series against Malawi at home on October 7, Kenya away on October 11 and South Africa on October 13 in Rustenburg.

Kalembwe said Arrows has lined up four friendly’s while on the Copperbelt against Roan United,Nchanga Rangers, Kitwe United and Nkana.

And prior to departure for the Copperbelt, Arrows beat second tier side Kafue Celtic 2-0 on Saturday in a friendly.

Team

GOALKEEPERS:

Jeban Tembo (Promoted from Arrows Reserve)

Yasin Mugabi (January 2020 Transfer)

Netson Ndashe (promoted Arrows Reserve)

Kenny Mumba

WING BACKS:

Chiteta Kalombokwa

Chewe Mukuka (from Lumwana)

Prosper Chiluya (from Kafue Celtic)

Joseph Lungu (from Kansashi Dynamos)

Gift Sikaonga (from Forest Rangers)

Benedict Chepeshi

CENTRE BACKS:

Elvis Akangmba Bissong

Nickson Mubili

William Phiri (Promoted from Arrows Reserve)

Stanford Mushanga (From City of Lusaka)

Tresor Yamba Yamba Tshibwabwa (January 2020 Transfer)

Allan Kapila (January 2020 Transfer)

MIDFIELDERS:

Chinyahara Tanaka (January 2020 Transfer)

Paul Katema

George Simbayambaya

Saddam Yusuf Phiri

Allasane Diarra (January 2020 Transfer)

Francis Simwanza

Mukuka Kafula (Promoted From Arrows Reserve)

George Mandu

WINGERS:

Crispin Sakulanda

Felix Bulaya (From Nakambala FC)

Tresor Ilunga (From Kysa)

Mwiza Siwale (January 2020 Transfer)

Stanely Nshimbi

FORWARDS:

Dr Titus Phiri

Hope Katwishi

Joseph Phiri

Alidor Ali Kayembe (January 2020 Transfer)

James Chamanga