United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka District youths have fired shots towards their plans to hold a peaceful demonstration against what they described as “undemocratic and illegal decision by the Election Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to delete the 2016 Voter’s register in preference for a new one”.

According to the youths, the march is also aimed at calling for the resignation of ECZ Chairperson, Esau Chulu as well as the electoral body’s Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano, describing the two as incompetent and adamant in the execution of their duties, a situation they believe had the potential to bring about civil unrest in the country.

Addressing the media shortly after delivering a notification letter to Lusaka Central Police Station this morning, Lusaka District Youth Chairperson Archritius Mwanakayaya made it clear that the notification was in line with Part 3 of the Republican Constitution.

Mwanakayaya accused Mr. Chulu and Mr. Nshindano of being a danger to the country’s peace and survival and wondered what mechanism the ECZ would use to capture the targeted 9 million voters when the registration of voters in 2011, 2015, and 2016 took a number of years to compile.

He explained that the illegal decision would disfranchise several eligible voters in the forthcoming 2021 tripartite elections.

“This activity, slated for 8th October 2020, will commence from Lusaka’s Main Post Office on Cairo Road to the Electoral Commission of Zambia Headquarters between 09:00 hours and 11:00 hours,” Mr. Mwanakayaya said.

The UPND youths, who have assured of an incident-free procession, have also pledged to provide 1, 000 marshals.

Speaking later, Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Anderson Banda stated that the youths had decided to take the route of demonstrating after all channels of calling for the ECZ to consider maintaining the 2016 Voter’s roll had proved futile.

“We have tried all avenues and all means of communication to ECZ, but we have failed. It is now clear that the ECZ is doing things their own way. We saw how the country almost plunged into a civil war after the 2016 general elections,” Lamented Mwanakayaya.

He added that all the seven Districts in Lusaka Province had successfully notified the police over the intended demonstration.

Mr Banda also wondered why the Police allowed hired youths to march to State House to present a petition to President Edgar Lungu over the privatization saga without a police permit.

“Luangwa, Rufunsa, Chongwe, Kafue and Chilanga districts have also successfully notified the police of a planned demonstration over the same” He said.

Meanwhile, UPND Lusaka District Chairperson Saviours Ndaba urged ECZ to suspend online voter’s registration and continue with manual voter’s registration because Zambia’s capacity is inadequate to combat such levels of technology as there is more to Zambia than Lusaka, Copper belt and Livingstone which seem to be a bit advanced in technology.

Speaking when he featured on Muvi TV’s program called Our Perspective, Mr Ndaba said that online voter’s registration has a hidden agenda which is meant at disadvantaging and depriving citizens of their constitutional right to vote, seeing that it is an unfriendly process which requires smart phones and internet access in addition to Invaliding the old voter register which goes against the Constitution allowing on going voter registration.

Responding to the issue of NRC insuance, he has called on PF government through Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Police Inspector General Kakoma Kangaja to tame PF cadres who are interfering with isuance of NRCs by making people pay a token. Mr Ndabe charged that mere statements being given by Stephen Kampyongo warning PF cadres is not enough but action aimed at removing them from NRC centres must be adopted through deploying more professional police officers in centers.

In his closing remarks, Mr Ndaba called on ECZ to cancel online voter’s registration and allocate enough time to manual voter’s registration exercise so that all eligible citizens to vote can be captured. He also encouraged Zambians not to be weary because help and hope is on its way through UPND.