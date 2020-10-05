9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 5, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Construction of mini hospitals in Northwestern to commence this month

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines Construction of mini hospitals in Northwestern to commence this month
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Construction of Mini Hospitals in the Northwestern Province is expected to commence this month.

Northwestern Province Health Director, Charles Msiska said the commitment that government made to build mini hospitals in the province is coming alive, with works expected to commence this month of October.

Dr Msiska said boreholes are going to be drilled at the agreed sites to mark the commencement of the projects.

He said this when he addressed selected traditional leaders from Northwestern Province who convened in Kasempa District over the weekend for a malaria elimination programme.

“The contractor came and assessed the land that was offered to the government. This month boreholes are going to be drilled in order to start construction,” Dr Msiska said.

He disclosed that government wants to have a health facility everywhere where there is a school.

“Every after five kilometers or where there is a school, we should have a health facility hence this infrastructure development,” Dr Msiska said.

He said 90 percent of the rural health posts allocated to the province have been constructed and handed over to the community with the remaining 10 percent expected to be completed before November, 2020.

He further disclosed that 30,000 health workers have been recruited and deployed across the country with Northwestern being among the beneficiaries.

Previous articleMONDAY’S PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion Scores , Mazembe Trio Kickoff Season

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Construction of mini hospitals in Northwestern to commence this month

Construction of Mini Hospitals in the Northwestern Province is expected to commence this month. Northwestern Province Health Director, Charles Msiska...
Read more
Feature Sports

MONDAY’S PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion Scores , Mazembe Trio Kickoff Season

sports - 0
Here is our weekend wrap of selected Chipolopolo player’s performances at their respective clubs abroad. =DR CONGO Defender’s Kabaso Chongo and Tandi Mwape played...
Read more
Economy

Zambia’s debt restructuring timeline is ambitious-Stanbic Bank

Chief Editor - 0
Standard Bank trading in Zambia as Stanbic Bank says the Zambian government’s proposed timeline for debt restricting may be too ambitious. According to a note...
Read more
Rural News

Muchinga Province stores building burnt to ashes

Chief Editor - 1
An inferno has swept through the Provincial general stores building in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province destroying all medical items and storage facilities worth...
Read more
Feature Sports

Edward Chilufya Set For Chipolopolo Debut

sports - 0
Midfielder Edward Chilufya is set for his senior Zambia debut after his Swedish club Djurgarden confirmed he will be available for Chipolopolo’s October friendly...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Muchinga Province stores building burnt to ashes

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
An inferno has swept through the Provincial general stores building in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province destroying all medical items and storage facilities worth...
Read more

Disabled boy brutally murdered in Kasama

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
A 10 year physically challenged boy of Mulenga Hills in Senior Chief Mwamba has been brutally murdered in Kasama district in Northern Province. Northern Province...
Read more

It’s not illegal for pupils to obtain NRCs, Chinsali DC explains

Rural News Chief Editor - 13
Chinsali District Commissioner Mary Chifuna says it’s not illegal for pupils to obtain green National Registration Cards (NRCs) as long as they meet the...
Read more

Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Nkandu Luo hands over livestock to women clubs

Rural News Chief Editor - 8
Government has handed over livestock to Sinda District women clubs meant to improve their livelihoods. Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Nkandu Luo explained that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.