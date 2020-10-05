Construction of Mini Hospitals in the Northwestern Province is expected to commence this month.

Northwestern Province Health Director, Charles Msiska said the commitment that government made to build mini hospitals in the province is coming alive, with works expected to commence this month of October.

Dr Msiska said boreholes are going to be drilled at the agreed sites to mark the commencement of the projects.

He said this when he addressed selected traditional leaders from Northwestern Province who convened in Kasempa District over the weekend for a malaria elimination programme.

“The contractor came and assessed the land that was offered to the government. This month boreholes are going to be drilled in order to start construction,” Dr Msiska said.

He disclosed that government wants to have a health facility everywhere where there is a school.

“Every after five kilometers or where there is a school, we should have a health facility hence this infrastructure development,” Dr Msiska said.

He said 90 percent of the rural health posts allocated to the province have been constructed and handed over to the community with the remaining 10 percent expected to be completed before November, 2020.

He further disclosed that 30,000 health workers have been recruited and deployed across the country with Northwestern being among the beneficiaries.