Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa has offered to have his finger cut off if load shedding does end by March 2021.

Mr. Nkhuwa said he is confident that load shedding will be a thing of the past by end of first quarter next year.

He said the Kafue Gorge Lower Power Station is expected to be fully functional by March 2021 adding over 720 MW of power to the grid.

Mr Nkhuwa who is also Chingola Member of Parliament was speaking on Saturday when a PF Mobilisation meeting at Kaunda Square grounds in Chingola.

Mr Nkhuwa who spoke mostly in Bemba said he is ready to lose his finger if loadshedding goes beyond March 2021.

“By December this year, we would have commissioned the Kafue Lower and by March next year, all the five machines at Kafue Lower would have started running and that will add plenty of energy to the grid effectively ending loadshedding and if this is no done, you can cut off my finger,” Mr Nkhuwa said.

And speaking at the same meeting, PF Copperbelt Mobilisation Commiteee Chairman Bowman Lusambo assured Chingola residents that production at KCM will improve once the transaction of possible investors are finalized

Mr Lusambo said there are a number of investors interested in KCM but the Covid-19 pandemic have hampered discussions with possible new owners.

He said KCM would be able to create thousands of new jobs once a new investors takes over.