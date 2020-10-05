9.5 C
Edward Chilufya Set For Chipolopolo Debut

Midfielder Edward Chilufya is set for his senior Zambia debut after his Swedish club Djurgarden confirmed he will be available for Chipolopolo’s October friendly program.

The  21-year-old 2017 U17 AFCON winner gets his first senior call-up after enjoying his best season at Djurgarden with eleven games and two goals so far this term since he joined the Swedish club three seasons ago.

“The Allsvenskan (Swedish topflight) is now taking a break for two weeks and national team games will begin. For Edward Chilufya, this means that he now joins the Zambian national team who has three international matches,” the club posted on its website.

“We hope for Edward’s success and his Chipolopolo team.”

Chipolopolo have three friendly’s coming up starting with Malawi at home on October 7 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Micho and his team will later travel to Kenya on October 11 in Nairobi and face South Africa away at Rustenburg on October 13.

