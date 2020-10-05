9.5 C
Let’s pray for peaceful elections in 2021, Godfridah Sumaili urges clergy

By Chief Editor
Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has urged the church to pray for God’s peace to reign over the nation ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Reverend Sumaili said the church and all citizens must take advantage of the day of national prayer which falls on 18th October to pray for peaceful campaigns and elections during and after.

The Minister said this in Solwezi at the weekend during a meeting with the clergy.

“The issue that needs our attention and focus is the coming general elections next year, we need to pray as a nation so that we can have peaceful campaigns,” she said.

Rev. Sumaili said it takes everyone’s participation to ensure that there is no violence regardless of political affiliation.

“Zambia is a constitutional democracy, meaning people are sent to positions through a democratic process of elections, so this should not kill us because elections come and go. We should work together and bring development to the people,” she said.

Rev. Sumaili said government stands on equity of taking development to all parts of the country as can be seen by massive infrastructure development being implemented across the country.

“This year’s day of national prayer must be inclusive, people from different political parties, the churches, traditional leaders must come together to pray so that the peace we are talking about can come from this togetherness,” she said.

Speaking at the same meeting Open Doors City Mission Pentecostal Assemblies of God church, Pastor Reuben Banda challenged all political party players to embrace one another and desist from politics of hate and insults.

“Let us uphold national good values of respect and embracing each other. To our young people following politics know that violence and insults is not the way of life,” Pastor Banda advised.

This year’s theme for national day of prayer is, “Zambia seeks Gods intervention for sustained national unity, peace and prosperity”.

