Chipolopolo return to international action this Wednesday, October 6 when they hosts Malawi in an international friendly match at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The match will be Zambia’s first since early March before all international football was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interestingly, Malawi were Chipolopolo’s last opponents eight months ago in what was also coach Micho’s debut match following his appointment in February.

Chipolopolo won that match 1-0 on March 12 across town at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The match will be the first of Chipolopolo’s three-match friendly series in October before international competitive action resumes this November.

But Micho will exclusively use home-based players in the Malawi game with an eye on January’s 2021 CHAN tournament in Cameroon.

The foreign-based players will feature in the away friendlies against Kenya and South Africa on October 9 and 11 respectively.

Ten players from the first leg meeting against Malawi are back including Napsa Stars forward Collins Sikombe who scored that game’s lone goal.

Power midfielder Godfrey Ngwenya makes a shock return to the fold after two years blighted with injuries and surgery.

His last call up was in January 2018 when he sustained an injury in pre-CHAN camp in South Africa that saw him dropped for the Morocco tournament.

Meanwhile, Malawi have brought their big guns led by Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates who was joint top scorer this season with 16 PSL goals.

“You can see we are leaving in these abnormal times and it could have happen that even these professionals that we have brought may not have arrived under such circumstances and we would have still been left with just the local boys,” Micho said.

“But we needed to still present and plan to be high up there in the Malawi game with them.

“Malawi are bringing their best of the best Gabadinho Mhango and Gerard Phiri and others.

“So this is simply putting in front of us a test of character, a measurement of value, moment of truth for regeneration of our locally-based players.

“We want to see what we are capable of, what we are capable of doing, where we are leaking and what are we are lacking in order to have a plan from where were can critically analyze what is good to keep and upgrade, and what is wrong, to improve and correct and get much better in the times ahead of us.”

Team:

Goalkeepers: Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos), Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors)

Defenders: Kondwani Chimboni, Zachariah Chilongoshi (both Power Dynamos), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors),

Midfielders: Benson Sakala, Godfrey Ngwenya (both Power Dynamos), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Gozon Mutale (Green Eagles), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Thomas Zulu (Nkwazi)

Forwards: Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana Radiants), Kelvin Mubanga, Bruce Musakanya (both Zesco United), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba (Kabwe Warriors)