Tuesday, October 6, 2020
General News
FAZ Mourns Rix Mweemba

By Chief Editor
Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Vice president, Rix Mweemba has died after a short illness. FAZ General Secretary, Adrian Kashala has confirmed the demise of Mweemba in a statement availed to ZANIS today by Communications Manager, Sydney Mugala.

Kashala said the deceased who was also a FIFA Instructor, died at 04:00hours on Tuesday at Coptic Hospital in Lusaka.

“The Football Association of Zambia is mourning the loss of a dedicated and a respected servant of Zambian football. Mr Mweemba struck us as an admirable family man. His great work ethics and selflessness cannot be doubted,” read the statement in part.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the football fraternity in Zambia,” Kashala said.

Prior to being appointed as Vice president in April 2017, Mweemba served as FAZ Treasurer and also played a huge role in the restructuring of the Zambia Premier League as chairperson of the League Restructuring Working Group.

