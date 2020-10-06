The Zambia National Service (ZNS) in Chililabombwe have impounded a truck carrying 1200 bags of mealie meal which was about to be smuggled into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
And Chililabombwe District Commissioner Roy Ngosa has warned people involved in smuggling activities via Chililabombwe that an anti-smuggling task force in the district is working round the clock to curb the vice.
The Tanzanian Truck bearing registration number T628 BDV carrying Bwino mealie meal brand of Kitwe’s Chimwemwe Township was intercepted at Konkola checkpoint along the Chililabombwe –Kasumbalesa main road.
ZNS Copperbelt Commanding Officer Chishala Mulenga said the truck which was intercepted on Saturday night was purportedly carrying mining equipment into the DRC when it was actually mealie meal laden.
“So far, we have intercepted three Tanzanian trucks. It is a cartel as the trucks have fake ZRA seals from the same batch. I want to warn all the drivers of the containerized trucks that we shall be opening the seals,“ he intimated.
Lt. Col. Mulenga appealed to the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) to investigate the matter as other goods besides mealie meals may be smuggled in the same manner depriving the country of revenue.
He said the officers became more suspicious after the driver of the truck attempted to bribe them with US $ 150 prompting them to summon ZRA officers to facilitate the opening of the seals for the truck.
The driver who pretended to be cooperative to the officers managed to escape leaving the truck and the mealie meal at the checkpoint.
Meanwhile, Mr Ngosa said the fact that three trucks attempting to smuggle mealie meal into the DRC have been intercepted within a month is an indication that efforts being made to curb smuggling are bearing fruit.
The District Commissioner, who praised the men and women in uniform, said there is a suspected syndicate in mealie meal smuggling as all the recently impounded trucks were of Tanzanian origin.
As long as there’s a demand for mealie meal in the DRC and the Zambian authorities don’t move to legalize its trade between the 2 countries smuggling will always exist. The UNIP Govt failed to fight smugglers. Please look at this as a business opportunity and not a crime. We’re losing an opportunity to make money. Maize farmers wallow in poverty because they’re paid peanuts by FRA, please allow them to legally export mealie meal to the DRC where the market is good. This attitude has caused Luapula province to be the most under-developed province because people aren’t even allowed to carry a 50kg bag of maize through the DRC to the Copperbelt. Luapula has an abundance of water and good soils. My appeal to Mwata Kazembe is to lobby Govt on behalf of his people or to defy this styopet…
For once I agree with Ayatollah on legalizing trade in maize and it’s products( mealie meal, bran, Meal No. 3, maize grit etc. with Congo DR. It would make Maize farming lucrative. Attracting emergent Medium farmers. Those able to produce 1000 to 5000 bags x 50kg. In my opinion these are the farmers Govt should target and give subsidized farming in puts (FISP) – with a legalized market system. These will in turn benefit more by exporting mealie meal to other countries like Malawi, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Mozambique to mention but afew. Where is the Farmer’s Union? These are things you need to discuss and not price fixing only, which has disadvantaged the farmers.
@1 I totally agree with you. Smuggling is not a problem to Zambia at all. To the contrary, smuggling is a sure confirmation that there is a business opportunity in DR Congo for especially Zambia which is an immediate and favourable neighbour to DR Congo. In fact Malawi, Zimbabwe, Angola, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, etc with huge business opportunities in all types of processed grain. Smuggling is not an evil thing to Zambia. It’s a blessing to Zambia.
The question is, what MUST Zambia do in order to legalise and normalise export of grain between these neighbouring countries?