19 Coronavirus patients at the new Chinsali General Hospital isolation facility have been discharged.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said all the 19 patients who were isolated at the hospital have been cleared off the disease.

Dr Chilufya was Speaking when he visited the ultra-modern Chinsali General Hospital level two yesterday, where he disclosed that the isolation facility has been already been disinfected following the discharge of patients.

“We happy to mention that we do not have any COVID-19 patients at this health facility but our testing center is still active,” he added.

Dr. Chilufya further disclosed that the new modern hospital will be fully operational on October 12, 2020 and the general public are expected to have access to all health services.

Dr Chilufya also noted that the hospital has been fully equipped with modern equipment in all the departments with specialized health personnel already deployed.

And Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone thanked Government for opening up the hospital to the public.

Mr Sichone said the hospital is evident of government’s commitment to bring health care services close to the people

“This facility will be used as a referral center that will cover for both Muchinga and Northern provinces”, he added.

Meanwhile, Chinsali Member of Parliament Kalalwe Mukosa praised health personnel who had been attending to the COVID-19 patients at the isolation facility for exhibiting professionalism.

The new Chinsali General Hospital level two was one of the identified isolation centers when Muchinga province was pronounced once as the epicenter.