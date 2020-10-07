Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic on Wednesday collected his second win in as many games in charge when his Chipolopolo CHAN team beat Malawi in a friendly at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Just like on his debut, Micho has presided over a second successive 1-0 home win over Malawi as was in their last meeting before the eight month long Covid 19locdown on March 12 that was played across town at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Interestingly again, lightning struck twice with, again, Napsa Stars striker Collins Sikombe scoring the lone goal.

Sikombe calmed Zambia’s nerves after Malawi made a roaring start when he rounded Flames goalkeeper Bright Munthali in the 13th minute to score what would be the winning goal.

Creator of the goal Kelvin Mubanga could have added the second in the 19th minute but Munathli denied him with a superb parry.

Then Malawi almost leveled in the 39th minute but Precious Smbani’s effort was saved by Sebastian Mwange from an acute angle.

The two teams then sized each other up until a frantic ten minute spell after the 67th minute in which both sides had chances to win it.

Chawanangwa Kaonga saw his effort come off the Zambian woodwork in the 67th minute and Gabadinho Mhango’s 71st minute free kick was saved by Jackson Kakunta who had just replaced Mwange.

Four minutes later at the opposite end, Bruce Musakanya saw his close-range softly taken shot go inches wide in front of an inviting goal.

Then Napsa and Chipolopolo defender Luka Banda saved the day when he made an off the line clearance with Kakunta beaten by the ball.

Chipolopolo now head to Nairobi on Thursday ahead of Friday’s penultimate friendly against Kenya in a match the foreign-based players will have their debut taste of action under Micho.

Micho wraps-up his friendly series on October 11 against South Africa in Rustenburg.