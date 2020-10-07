The Government has said that it will issue a comprehensive statement in Parliament regarding the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) after the court process.

Mines and Minerals Development Minister Hon. Richard Musukwa said that the next step will be dependent on the outcome of the court process.

Hon. Musukwa said that the current liquidator is working within the law adding that he is managing the affairs well by paying old and new debtors.

Hon. Musukwa said that Government has a strong case against Vedanta and will consider all legal options and that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s priority is to safeguard the plight of workers.

Hon. Musukwa also said that there are many investors that are interested in running the mine as soon as the due process of law is completed. adding that the action taken by Government was the only option at that time as it was in the best interest of the people of the Republic of Zambia in response to Nchanga MP Hon. Chilombo Chali during the Fifth Session of the Twelfth Assembly- Questions for Oral Answer Session Standing Order 30.

Hon. Chali wanted to know what the status of the liquidation process of KCM was, as of July, 2020, whether there is any arbitration process between Vedanta Resources and ZCCM-IH going on in South AFRICA and if so, what effect, if any, the outcome of the arbitration will have on the liquidation process in the Zambian courts of law.

And when the liquidation process is expected to be concluded