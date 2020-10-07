9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Increased road accidents irks RTSA

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
General News Increased road accidents irks RTSA
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says there is need to intensify road safety awareness following an increase in the number of traffic accidents in recent weeks.

RTSA Board Chairperson, Cornelius Chipoma said the agency is concerned with the rise in road carnages that have claimed lives.

ZANIS reports that Dr Chipoma was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Charles Sipanje today.

Dr Chipoma also expressed concern over the high levels of non-compliance to road safety regulations among road users in rural areas.

“We know that roads are socio-economic spaces but we need to raise awareness among citizens so that we can protect lives and address concerns of road safety,” said Dr Chipoma

He revealed that RTSA will ensure that it carries out an all-inclusive road safety sensitization campaign as part of efforts to reduce accidents.

Dr Chipoma further said the Agency also intends to engage key stakeholders such as traditional leaders in road safety campaign activities.

“Typically, in rural areas compliance is very difficult. We see corollas carrying mattresses, iron sheets with maybe eight passengers. Corollas are doing things that not even a canter can do. So this is a huge concern for us as RTSA,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Chipoma has appealed to members of the public to make use of the recently introduced online payment system on the government e-service bus.

He said the Agency is concerned that motorists are not utilizing the platform to pay for services such as road tax, driver’s license renewal and motor vehicle registration.

And Mr Sipanje said the Provincial Administration is equally concerned with the increase in road accidents saying RTSA should scale up safety awareness and road patrols.

He added that the huge investment made by government in road infrastructure development will not bear meaningful results if people do not follow road safety regulations.

“You know the country has been experiencing road accidents and Northern Province is not an exception. Of course RDA is doing everything possible to improve our roads but we need our people to be cautious as they use these roads,” Mr Sipanje said.

Mr Sipanje further called for emergency works on damaged sections of the Kasama-Mpika and Kasama-Mbala-Mpulungu roads which are posing a danger to road users.

Previous articleUK’s Minister for Africa to visit Zambia 8 – 9 October 2020
Next articleAll COVID-19 Patients at the new Chinsali General Hospital isolation discharged

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Politicseditor - 2

Zambia: There is no true independence without correcting historical colonialism

A comparative review of the wealth among Black Americans and their former slave masters is striking: Primary residence -...
Read more
Health

All COVID-19 Patients at the new Chinsali General Hospital isolation discharged

Chief Editor - 1
19 Coronavirus patients at the new Chinsali General Hospital isolation facility have been discharged. Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said all the 19 patients who...
Read more
General News

Increased road accidents irks RTSA

Chief Editor - 0
The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says there is need to intensify road safety awareness following an increase in the number of traffic...
Read more
Economy

UK’s Minister for Africa to visit Zambia 8 – 9 October 2020

Chief Editor - 4
  The UK’s Minister for Africa, James Duddridge MP, will make a two-day visit to Zambia 8-9 October 2020. The Minister’s visit will strengthen the...
Read more
General News

Northwestern Council of Chiefs demands re-opening of Kalengwa mine

Chief Editor - 1
The Northwestern Province Council of Chiefs has called for the reopening of Kalengwa Mine in Mufumbwe District. Provincial Council of Chiefs Chairperson Senior Chief Kanong'esha...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Northwestern Council of Chiefs demands re-opening of Kalengwa mine

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Northwestern Province Council of Chiefs has called for the reopening of Kalengwa Mine in Mufumbwe District. Provincial Council of Chiefs Chairperson Senior Chief Kanong'esha...
Read more

ZAF commits to a transparent recruitment process

General News Chief Editor - 1
Zambia Airforce (ZAF) Deputy Commander, Major General Benedict Kalinda has assured the public of a transparent and fair recruitment exercise of officers. Maj Gen...
Read more

Zambia is in deep crisis due to reckless borrowing by the PF government

General News Chief Editor - 16
The Socialist Party (SP) says the country is in deep crisis due to reckless borrowing by the government, which requires about 119 percent of...
Read more

Plans underway to connect refugee settlements

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Zambian government has completed feasibility study and cost analysis for connecting the three refugee settlements to the national electricity grid. The settlements include Mantapala...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.