Wednesday, October 7, 2020
General News
Updated:

PMRC study on Malnutrition launched

By Chief Editor
The government says it is committed to stepping up efforts to reduce stunting and other forms of malnutrition, especially among children.

Minister of Community Development, Kampamba Mulenga said this is why the government is implementing many programmes to address issues of malnutrition.

“My Ministry is implementing the social cash transfer programme which represents a unique opportunity to use social Protection as a platform to improve chronic malnutrition and stunting in Zambia,” Ms Mulenga stated.

Ms Mulenga said this in Lusaka today during the launch of the Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) study titled: Malnutrition among children with disabilities : challenges and opportunities for Zambia.

She said government acknowledges the important obligation of translating key national documents to ensure accessible information for all.

Ms Mulenga commended PMRC for translating the Seventh National Development Plan and the National Disability Policy into braille as this promotes citizen’s participation and dissemination of vital national information.

The minister noted that strengthening links between nutrition and disability will lead to enhanced benefits for persons with disabilities especially for children with disabilities.

“My Ministry notes that malnutrition contributes to an individual’s physical, sensory and mental health disability. By working more closely, nutrition gaps can be identified early in one’s life cycle and ensure they are reduced,” Ms Mulenga said.

Ms Mulenga stressed that nutrition remains an important remedy for improved well-being of all people, especially for children with disabilities.

“I assure you that there is high level multi sectorial action on nutrition, as a country we should ensure that nutrition service delivery across the country is strengthened and expanded,”Ms Mulenga said.

And PRMC Executive Director, Bernadette Zulu said the research conducted is meant to enhance the capacity of people living with disabilities for them to participate in national affairs.

Ms Zulu said translation of the publication into braille materials will contribute towards increased access to information especially to social groups that have been marginalized.

