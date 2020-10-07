Government says it is unacceptable for the country to continue recording cervical cancer deaths among women when the disease is completely treatable and preventable.

North Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Emmanuel Chihili said, government with its partners has put up interventions to reduce incidence rate for cervical cancer through vaccination against the human papilloma virus (HPV) for girls between 14 and 15 years.

He noted that cervical cancer has an incidence rate of 58 per 100,000 women and mortality rate of 36.2 per 100,000 women.

Mr Chihili was speaking in Mushindamo yesterday during the launch of the cervical cancer screening equipment and an incinerator.

Mr Chihili expressed happiness that the district which was only a screening outreach site for Solwezi general hospital will henceforth be conducting screening with its equipment that has been donated by JSI-SAFE.

“Mushindamo district was only a screening outreach site for Solwezi general hospital from June 11 2019 until July 21, 2020 when cervical cancer screening equipment was donated to St. Dorothy rural health center by a cooperating partner called JSI-SAFE,” he said.

Among the items donated include a desktop monitor, four laptops, four cameras and other accessories all valued at about K157 thousand.

Mr Chihili also indicated that since the installation of equipment a total of 718 women have been screened for cervical cancer with one positive case.

He has since appealed for expansion of cervical cancer screening centers as the rural health center at St Dorothy was not enough to canter for the growing number of women.

“Mushindamo district has a total of over 17,600 women of child bearing age who are potentially expected to be accessing cervical cancer screening regularly “, he said.

Four sets of cervical cancer screening donated will be stationed at Mapunga and Mushindamo rural health center.

Mr Chihili was hopeful that the current intervention will increase the number of women going for screening and treatment of cervical cancer.

Mr Chihili also commissioned the incinerator that was constructed by Ministry of Health at St. Dorothy.

He said the incinerator is an important component at a health facility as it is used to dispose medical or clinical waste safely.

“The waste can be infectious and dangerous and therefore, should be disposed of safely without causing harm in line with infection prevention and control measures.

The construction of an incinerator is valued at about K95 thousand.

Meanwhile, Mushindamo District Health Director, Edgar Mutimushi has commended government and its cooperating partners for coming to the aid of the health department in the district.

Dr Mutimushi said the equipment comes at a time when there is massive cervical cancer sensitization which has seen many women turn up for the screening at St. Dorothy rural health facility.

“We are delighted and grateful for the cervical cancer screening equipment we have received and also for the incinerator which will help us dispose of clinical waste in a more safe environment”, he said.

And Headman Kazembe of Senior Chief Kalilele’s chiefdom has commended government for considering women among beneficiaries of various developmental programmes.

Headman Kazembe said it is evident that government is working and cares for its people as it can be seen in Mushindamo district where government has also promised to construct mini hospitals for the locals.

He said the donated screening equipment will enable more women access such health services and reduce on transportation costs they incurred when accessing such services from Solwezi and Kasempa.

” Way back, our women who needed to be screened for cervical cancer were referred either to Solwezi general or Mukinge mission hospital in Kasempa, but we are happy that they will not need to leave the district for such services “, he said.