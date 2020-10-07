

The UK’s Minister for Africa, James Duddridge MP, will make a two-day visit to Zambia 8-9 October 2020. The Minister’s visit will strengthen the broad bilateral relationship that exists between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Zambia.

Mr Duddridge said:

“I am very much looking forward to my first visit to Zambia as an FCDO Minister, a country I know well from my previous visits. This visit provides an opportunity to strengthen trade links between the UK and Zambia and highlight where we can work together now and in the future.

“Zambia has an important role to play in SADC and the southern Africa region and I will be discussing a range of important regional and international trade and security issues with members of the Government and other key stakeholders.”

The visit will help bolster trade and investments links between the two countries, and highlight future investment opportunities for British businesses and the fight against COVID-19.

And British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley said:

“I am delighted to welcome the UK Minister for Africa to Zambia on his first official visit as a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Minister. The fact that, together with Malawi, this will be Minister’s first official trip abroad since the creation of the FCDO highlights the importance of the UK-Zambia shared partnership and cooperation in many areas.

“The UK will continue to support economic growth and regional trade integration as a mechanism to help alleviate poverty and improving the living standards of the most disadvantaged communities, a core part of UK’s work in Zambia.”

Mr Duddridge will meet the Republican President HE Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Minister of Finance. The meetings will focus on how to strengthen trade and investment links between the two countries, regional and international security issues as well as identifying areas for further cooperation.

During the visit, Mr Duddridge will also meet members of the local civil society, opposition leaders, business community and church leaders.