Thursday, October 8, 2020
Headlines
Updated:

Heads of Political Parties Meet ECZ at Mulungushi International Conference Centre

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Edgar Chagwa Lungu is attending a meeting at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for political party Presidents and Secretary Generals.
Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Mr. Esau Chulu says ECZ will hold several consultative meetings ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Justice Chulu says some issues would not be discussed as it would be contemptuous because of those that have challenged some matters in the courts of law.

Others in attendance includes PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila, EEP President Mr. Chilufya Tayali, ULP President Mr. Sakwiba Sikota, Rainbow Party President Mr. Wynter Kabimba, NDC President Mr. Chishimba Kambwili, and UPND President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

And ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Kryticious Nshindano has been very consultative so far to get consensus from stakeholders regarding decision.

He says already registered voters will be returned on the voters register provided they present themselves in person to registration centres to get their biometrics.

Mr. Nshindano says ECZ has visited countries that allow people in lawful custody to vote to benchmark best practices as Zambia considers inmates to vote adding that the Commission will get back to stakeholders once consultations are concluded.

