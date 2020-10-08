9.5 C
Implications of A Depreciating Kwacha On the Zambia Economy

By Chief Editor
Dr Gabriel Pollen CTPD Senior Researcher -Public Finance

The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) observes that while the Kwacha has been depreciating over the past decade, the past one year has been unprecedented in terms of the rapidity of the loss of value of the currency against the United States (US) Dollar.

On 7 October 2019, the midrate Kwacha per US Dollar Exchange Rate stood at 13.1, rising to 19.6 by 2 September 2020, representing a 33% depreciation in only 11 months.

Recently, the Bank of Zambia explained that the Kwacha’s rapid depreciation has been attributed to low foreign exchange sales from the mining sector and an increase in foreign exchange demand for the importation of agricultural and medical supplies.

As CTPD, we think the factors driving this are mainly associated with external forces and a production structure of the Zambian economy which is dependent on imported products.

Disruption in international trade and declining global economic growth propelled by the Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to lower foreign exchange sales from the mining sector, while imports of petroleum products, agriculture supplies such as inputs and medical supplies required to address COVID-19.

Additionally, the depreciation of a local currency has wide-ranging implications for an economy, both good and bad, depending mostly upon the productive structure of a country – i.e. underlying structure of production of an economy, including the range and degrees of linkages between sectors – and the nature of policy response to the exchange rate change. There are some upsides to the economy due to a depreciation of its domestic currency.

In general, a depreciation makes exports cheaper, with potential to raise export earnings if followed by a commensurate rise in the scale (and range) of production. A one-off depreciation can attract foreign investment in form of Foreign Direct Investment as it makes an economy cheaper.

However, a depreciation may also impose a range of negative effects on the economy. In Zambia, the critical issues of currency surrounding the adverse implications on the economy of the Kwacha depreciation against the US Dollar relate to its impact on export earnings, cost of imports, cost of energy (electricity and crude oil) and, subsequently, cost of doing business, including transmission to domestic prices, as well as, ultimately, the standard of living.

The Depreciation of the kwacha will also make our debt payment more expensive to service. One of the downsides that has been recently witnessed due to rapid depreciation of the Kwacha has been the reduction in the dollar value of the national budgets despite a nominal increase in Kwacha terms. The 2019 national budget was K86.81 billion equivalent US$ 8.27 billion while the 2021 national budget is estimated at K119.6 billion equivalent to only US$6 billion using current exchange rate.

The Centre for Trade Policy and Development therefore urges the CentraI Bank to intervene in the Foreign exchange market, and buy domestic currency using foreign currency. This would in the short-term cause demand for domestic currency to rise, with an attendant effect of countering a depreciation.

CTPD notes that the long-term solution is to build an integrated structure of production with wide-ranging linkages across and within sectors which will insulate the economy from the vagaries of the external sector while building surplus for the economy.

