The National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) says it has accredited 130 Health Care Providers on its network countrywide, from the previous 128 health facilities.

NHIMA Quality Assurance & Accreditation Director, Mpuma Kamanga said the latest inclusion includes the Dental Training School and Zambia National Blood Transfusion Services.

Dr Kamanga stated that Phase II of the accreditation process focusing on Private Pharmacies and Laboratories has been launched.

He was speaking during the NHIMA quarter III update at Levy Mwanawasa Medical University in Lusaka today.

Dr Kamanga further said the authority will continue with its path of ensuring that all Zambian citizens and established residents have equitable access to high quality essential health services, regardless of their socio-economic status.

He further stated that, the Authority has conducted quality inspections in 40 prioritized facilities across the country to check on adherence levels.

And speaking during the same event, NHIMA Health Insurance Services Director, Tontela Siwale, said the Authority has continued to record an increase in the number of claim submissions from accredited institutions.

Mr Siwale attributed the increase in claims to the authority’s engagements with insured health service providers.

He noted that the number of members on the Scheme has also risen further, calling on all players in both the private and informal sectors to embrace the Scheme.

Meanwhile, NHIMA Director General, James Kapesa, implored the general citizenry to take keen interest in the National Health Insurance Scheme that is meant to administer equitable access to high quality essential health services, regardless of one’s socio-economic status.

This is contained in a statement availed to the media in Lusaka yesterday by NHIMA Senior Public Relations Officer, Mutolo Mwamba.