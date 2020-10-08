9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 8, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Transporters Boycott Transportation of Farming Inputs, Government Still Owes Us Money

By Chief Editor
39 views
1
Rural News Transporters Boycott Transportation of Farming Inputs, Government Still Owes Us Money
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Local transporters in Chipangali District of Eastern Province have boycotted participation in the distributions of farming inputs under the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) for the 2020/2021 farming season.

Transporters are alleging that government still owes them money for transporting seed and fertilizer during the 2019/2020 farming season.

Government has in the past engaged transporters move seed and fertilizer from the central sheds to cooperative centres.

However, transporters in the distributions of inputs from Mugubudu sheds to cooperatives centres are said to have shunned the exercise this year because they have not been paid for previous season’s exercise.

A check at the Mugubudu shed, revealed that farmers were organising their own transport to ferry inputs to their destinations.

One of the farmers James Nkhoma, from Chanje East Agricultural block, said Transporters complained that they had not been paid for the transportation of inputs last season saying that they are not willing to deliver inputs to farmers this year before they get paid what they are being owed.

Mr Nkhoma disclosed that leaders of cooperatives societies are now asking their members to contribute money to facilitate the transportation of inputs to their destinations.

”We have no option but to ask our members to contribute money so that we are able to deliver inputs closer to them,” he said.

Meanwhile Mr Nkhoma commended government for the timely distribution of inputs to farmers this year, despite the challenge of transport to ferry fertilizers and seed to farmers’ destination.

Early this year, a meeting was held in Chipangali where transporters complained that they had not been paid after Government engaged them to transport inputs from Mugubudu shed to different cooperatives.

Some of the transporters said they had to sell some of their assets to buy fuels in order to remain in business and sustain their operations because they had not being paid.

Previous articleStrong, resilient health system key to achieving sustainable development-Dr Chilufya
Next articleCopperbelt Minister happy with the prevailing sanity at Kasumbalesa border facility

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Police Reserve Officer involved in the shooting incident arrested and charged with murder

A Police Reserve Officer involved in the shooting incident in Lusaka's Kamanga Compound has been arrested and charged with...
Read more
Headlines

UPND and NDC Youths Vows to Proceed with their Planned Demonstration after Police Deny them Permit

Chief Editor - 7
United Party for National Development (UPND) youths and their counterparts from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have vowed to proceed with the planned demonstration...
Read more
Columns

Private Member’s motion in Parliament to Suspend Comprehensive Sexuality Education in Schools

Chief Editor - 0
BY DR. SEBASTIAN C. KOPULANDE, MP CHEMBE CONSTITUENCY Mr Speaker, I am very grateful that you have granted me this opportunity to move a...
Read more
General News

Copperbelt Minister happy with the prevailing sanity at Kasumbalesa border facility

Chief Editor - 0
Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe is delighted with the prevailing sanity at Kasumbalesa border facility which is cardinal in averting the spread of the corona...
Read more
Rural News

Transporters Boycott Transportation of Farming Inputs, Government Still Owes Us Money

Chief Editor - 1
Local transporters in Chipangali District of Eastern Province have boycotted participation in the distributions of farming inputs under the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP)...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Rural Mushindamo District commissions first ever cervical cancer screening

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Government says it is unacceptable for the country to continue recording cervical cancer deaths among women when the disease is completely treatable and...
Read more

Farmers Selling Government subsidized Farming Inputs to Neighbouring Countries

Rural News Chief Editor - 13
Nakonde District Commissioner, Field Simwinga has appealed to farmers not to sell their farming inputs which they acquired under the Farmers Input Support Programme...
Read more

Construction of mini hospitals in Northwestern to commence this month

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Construction of Mini Hospitals in the Northwestern Province is expected to commence this month. Northwestern Province Health Director, Charles Msiska said the commitment that government...
Read more

Muchinga Province stores building burnt to ashes

Rural News Chief Editor - 6
An inferno has swept through the Provincial general stores building in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province destroying all medical items and storage facilities worth...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.