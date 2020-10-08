A new painting of Sarah Forbes Bonetta, the daughter of an African ruler who became Queen Victoria’s goddaughter, is being unveiled at Osborne.

The painting, by artist Hannah Uzor, is on display at the English Heritage property on the Isle of Wight throughout October – for the duration of Black History Month.

It is based on a photograph in the National Portrait Gallery in London and shows Sarah in her wedding dress.

Hannah Uzor said: “Through my art, I’m interested in exploring those forgotten black people in British history, people such as Sarah. What I find interesting about Sarah is that she challenges our assumptions about the status of black women in Victorian Britain.”

Hannah went on to say, “I was also drawn to her because of the parallels with my own family and my children, who share Sarah’s Nigerian heritage.

“To see Sarah return to Osborne, her godmother’s home, is very satisfying and I hope my portrait will mean more people discover her story.”

The painting will return to the house in East Cowes permanently from next spring, as part of a wider series of portraits.

Read Sarah’s story…

The daughter of a West African ruler, Sarah – who was originally named Aina – was orphaned and sold into slavery at the age of five.

In 1850 she was presented as a ‘diplomatic gift’ to Captain Frederick Forbes of the H.M.S. Bonetta and was brought to England.

Aged 7, she was introduced to Queen Victoria, who described her as “sharp and intelligent”.

The Queen met Sarah several times over the next two years, including at Osborne. She was so taken with the young child that she paid for her education and became her godmother.

In 1862, Sarah married a Brighton-based Sierra Leone-born merchant called James Davies, the son of liberated slaves.

The couple named her first daughter after the Queen, who also became the child’s godmother.

Anna Eavis, English Heritage’s Curatorial Director, said: “There are a number of black figures from the past who have played significant roles at some of the historic sites in our care but their stories are not very well known. “Starting with Sarah, our portraits project is one way we’re bringing these stories to life and sharing them with our visitors.”

Source(countypress.co.uk)