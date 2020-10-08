9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 8, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle
Updated:

UK based Zambian artist Hannah Uzor puts portrait of Queen Victoria’s goddaughter on show

By staff
39 views
1
Feature Lifestyle UK based Zambian artist Hannah Uzor puts portrait of Queen Victoria's goddaughter...
staff

A new painting of Sarah Forbes Bonetta, the daughter of an African ruler who became Queen Victoria’s goddaughter, is being unveiled at Osborne.

The painting, by artist Hannah Uzor, is on display at the English Heritage property on the Isle of Wight throughout October – for the duration of Black History Month.

It is based on a photograph in the National Portrait Gallery in London and shows Sarah in her wedding dress.

Hannah Uzor said: “Through my art, I’m interested in exploring those forgotten black people in British history, people such as Sarah. What I find interesting about Sarah is that she challenges our assumptions about the status of black women in Victorian Britain.”

Hannah went on to say, “I was also drawn to her because of the parallels with my own family and my children, who share Sarah’s Nigerian heritage.

“To see Sarah return to Osborne, her godmother’s home, is very satisfying and I hope my portrait will mean more people discover her story.”

The painting will return to the house in East Cowes permanently from next spring, as part of a wider series of portraits.

Read Sarah’s story…

The daughter of a West African ruler, Sarah – who was originally named Aina – was orphaned and sold into slavery at the age of five.

In 1850 she was presented as a ‘diplomatic gift’ to Captain Frederick Forbes of the H.M.S. Bonetta and was brought to England.

Aged 7, she was introduced to Queen Victoria, who described her as “sharp and intelligent”.

The Queen met Sarah several times over the next two years, including at Osborne. She was so taken with the young child that she paid for her education and became her godmother.

In 1862, Sarah married a Brighton-based Sierra Leone-born merchant called James Davies, the son of liberated slaves.

The couple named her first daughter after the Queen, who also became the child’s godmother.

Anna Eavis, English Heritage’s Curatorial Director, said: “There are a number of black figures from the past who have played significant roles at some of the historic sites in our care but their stories are not very well known. “Starting with Sarah, our portraits project is one way we’re bringing these stories to life and sharing them with our visitors.”

Hannah Uzor

Source(countypress.co.uk)

Previous articlePolitical Parties Voice their Concerns to ECZ at the Parties Summit

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 1

UK based Zambian artist Hannah Uzor puts portrait of Queen Victoria’s goddaughter on show

A new painting of Sarah Forbes Bonetta, the daughter of an African ruler who became Queen Victoria’s goddaughter, is...
Read more
Headlines

Political Parties Voice their Concerns to ECZ at the Parties Summit

Chief Editor - 14
LEADERS of various political parties have spoken out on national matters affecting the 2021 general election at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)...
Read more
Rural News

Casting of a Demon lands a 15 year old Girl in Hospital, fighting for her life

Chief Editor - 6
An exorcism gone wrong has landed a 15 year old girl of Itezhi Tezhi in the hospital after she reportedly fainted during steam bathing. Itezhi...
Read more
General News

Delay to complete water reticulation irks Minister

Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Jonnas Chanda is disappointed with the contractor working on the Chongwe water reticulation system for delaying the completion...
Read more
Columns

Both Opposition and Ruling Party Must support Motion to Suspend Comprehensive Sexuality Education-EFZ

Chief Editor - 2
STATEMENT BY THE BOARD CHAIR OF THE EVANGELICAL FELLOWSHIP OF ZAMBIA (EFZ) – BISHOP PAUL E. MUSUSU WELCOMING PARLIAMENTARY MOTION ON COMPREHENSIVE SEXUALITY EDUCATION...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambian music legends , Izrael & Nalu release “Will You Love Me”

Feature Lifestyle staff - 11
Izreal and Nalu released the video for their single "Will You Love Me". The song was written by Izrael & Nalu and was Produced by TK...
Read more

Stanbic music festival goes virtual

Feature Lifestyle staff - 6
Stanbic Bank Zambia will this year take its iconic Music Festival online as the nation adjusts to the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
Read more

Mwende Bwino and Discover Zambia to host World Tourism Day Webinar

Feature Lifestyle staff - 2
Zambian travel podcast Mwende Bwino has collaborated with travel digital media specialists Discover Zambia to host a virtual event in honor of World Tourism...
Read more

Zambian actress, Maria Mukuka, cast opposite “Black Panther” Star Lupita Nyong’o in NYC Play

Feature Lifestyle staff - 14
Putting Zambia on the map in the international theater scene is Zambia born-and-bred actress Maria Mukuka. After completing her IB Diploma at the International...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.